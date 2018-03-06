Fredericton hopes mediator can help negotiations with outside workers

The city of Fredericton is hoping a mediator can help negotiate a deal with CUPE 508, which is the union of workers in the roadway operations, water and sewer, fleet and parks and trees departments for the city.

Fredericton city council got an update on the negotiations from staff at its council-in-committee meeting on Monday night.

"Right now we've made an offer in lines with our human resources tactical plan," said Mayor Mike O'Brien.

"We made what was in our minds a very fair offer."

The union's contract expired in 2018, and negotiations began in October of 2019.

There has been a conciliation process going on from the start of November to Jan. 10.

O'Brien said an offer was made, but it was declined.

CUPE 508 includes city staff responsible for snow clearing and ice removal. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The negotiations are currently in a cooling-off period, which ends on Jan. 31.

O'Brien wouldn't say why the offer was declined.

"We're not going to negotiate this through the media," said O'Brien.

Snow removal

The city and CUPE 508 have agreed there will be no strike or lockout until after mediation, which is scheduled for Feb. 10 and 13.

That mediator will be appointed by the province.

The city is planning for the possibility that after that, there could be some form of labour action if a deal can't be reached through mediation.

That could mean the city would have to find another way to clear snow from city streets after a snowstorm.

"We as a council we have to be concerned about the safety of the city and the residents on the snow clearing and ice removal," said O'Brien.

"We remain hopeful that during the mediation process that maybe an agreement can be reached."