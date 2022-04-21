Coroner's inquest called into death at Fredericton construction site

New Brunswick's acting chief coroner has announced an inquest will take place into a death that happened more than five years ago during a hotel construction project in Fredericton.

Steven Corey Lutes died of his injuries after a fall from the fourth storey of the then-unfinished Hilton Garden Inn on Queen Street on Jan. 30, 2017.

An inquest has been slated for June 27 to 29 at the Saint John Law Courts, Robert Belliveau said in a news release.

Lutes was 42 years old at the time of his death and was working as a foreman for Lead Structural Formwork Ltd., a Moncton-based concrete subcontractor on the project. He'd been a long-term, senior employee of the company, according to the general contractor.

He was also a father of two from Upper Coverdale, according to his obituary.

Emily Caissy will be the presiding coroner at the inquest, said the release, and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses.

The goals of a coroner's inquest are to determine facts surrounding the death and to provide an opportunity for recommendations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Lead Structural Formwork pleaded guilty in the fall of 2018 to a charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and was fined $50,000.

Provincial court heard that although Lutes had fall prevention training and was wearing proper gear, his safety harness was not secured and a temporary guardrail had been removed, so there was nothing to prevent his fall when he lost his balance.