'Loss of privacy': Condo owners furious over new development in downtown Fredericton

A new downtown development has condominium owners next door worried about losing their privacy if the plan moves forward.

Developers with Queen Street Capital Inc., plan to demolish buildings located at the 100 block of Regent Street, in order to build a six-storey office building that would be partly filled with federal employees. The new building would also see businesses on the ground level.

But the build requires a zoning bylaw amendment for a height of 25.3 metres, which was examined at Monday night's city council meeting.

The zoning bylaw amendment was approved by the city's planning advisory committee, but still needs to be approved by city council.

A big concern for residents

On Monday night, Richard Duijnstee and fellow residents of downtown's Regency Park building, told council the amendment should be rejected. Duijnstee's condo overlooks Regent and King Streets. And if the building was approved, it would block part of his view.

Richard Duijnstee told council he was concerned he would lose his privacy, with office windows looking out onto his terrace. (Philip Drost/CBC)

"It would be — to sum it up — loss of light, loss of view, loss of privacy, and loss of value for the condos," said Duijnstee.

But Duijnstee's biggest concern is privacy.

"Can you imagine someone looking out from an office window right into your living room or bedroom or your terrace or your balcony, where you enjoy your peace and quiet after your workday?" said Duijnstee.

"That's a big concern."

Duijnstee was one of seven people who voiced their displeasure for the project at the city's latest council meeting.

Council's decision

Over the next two weeks city council will consider whether it will allow the development to continue as planned.

Coun. Bruce Grandy, who is also chair of the city's development committee, said council will have to meet with staff and go over the details of the building and see if it fits with the city plan.

"Council now has to take what they heard from residents and the proponent, and as well do their research with planning staff and others, " he said. "In two weeks they'll come up with a final decision."

But he also said there would be benefits to having a new office building in the area that would help boost the city's downtown.

"There are going to be a number of people in those offices that are going to be involved in the community, whether it's shopping downtown retail, whether it's going to Officers' Square and resting on their noon hours."