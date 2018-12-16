It's now or never: Fredericton man ready to sell Elvis Presley collection

It's a collection he started when he was 13, but Yvon Poitras says after almost 60 years it's time to part with it.

The Fredericton resident said his large collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia​ — over 1,200 pieces — has to go.

"This is a collection about the man and his music," Poitras said as he sat surrounded by pictures, books, records, cassettes, posters and just about anything to do with Presley.

"It started because at the time when I was a kid, I would simply watch his movies and there was something special about him. So I decided what I wanted to do with him is not only enjoy his music but study his lifestyle."

Big influence

Yvon Poitras has amassed a large collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia. (Radio Canada)

​Poitras does not have toys or personal items in the collection, but rather items about the singer and his music.

"He had a lot of influence on the music world and still to this day," he said. "So I have everything you could possibly imagine about music, either LPs or CDs, cassettes, video cassettes. Books? I have over 400 books on Elvis. Some are better than others."

Poitras describes his collection as a love story, one that has cost him more than $400,000. But it is time to move on from it.

"At my age, I don't consider myself old, but if we decide to move or have an apartment, you can't move this. So either I have to sell it … or turn it over into a trust or give it to an institution of some kind."

Always the collector, Poitras says he still picks up pieces to add to the collection, but added he's ready to negotiate with anyone interested in taking it off his hands.