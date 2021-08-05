Councillors tied on pay raise, mayor delivers approving vote

In a rare event for city council, Fredericton's mayor was forced to break a tie Monday night on a decision to raise councillors' — and her own — pay.

Mayor Kate Rogers voted in favour of a motion that will see councillors get a raise of nearly 35 per cent raise, to $35,000 from $26,000. The mayor will get a 23 per cent raise, taking her salary to $87,000 from $71,000.

"This city is growing, it's ever changing, we are facing the challenges of an urban centre," Rogers said before casting her deciding vote. "And if you want councillors who are up for the task, who want to put the time in, it is only fair that we be compensated fairly."

Rogers said the job of council has changed considerably in recent years and wages have not kept up.

Councillors Eric Megarity, Bruce Grandy, Mark Peters, Jocelyn Pike, Margo Sheppard and Steven Hicks, all north-side councillors, voted against the motion to raise their pay.

Councillors Cassandra Leblanc, Jason Lejeune, Henri Mallet, Ruth Breen, Kevin Darrah, and Deputy Mayor Greg Ericson were in favour of the motion.

During the final vote Monday, Megarity changed his votes to no, producing the tie.

Megarity said voting for the raise would impact the city's collective bargaining ability, and he noted that businesses have been suffering.

"With this uncertainty I cannot support the bylaw to increase council salaries," said Megarity. "What I don't see here is an ethical, transparent and accountable process."

Raise recommended by report

After the federal government axed a tax break that municipal politicians received for part of their income in 2019, council hired an independent consultant, Kevin Malone, to review council pay.

Malone's report recommended that compensation for the mayor, deputy mayor and councillors climb to the median level of comparable municipalities in the Maritimes.

At the time, that meant an increase of 13.5 per cent for the mayor, to $79,584, and 29 per cent for councillors, to $32,600.

Fredericton city council voted in a pay increase for the mayor and councillors Monday.

That council decided to defer the decision until after the election, which was supposed to take place in 2020 but was delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

In an interview after the meeting Rogers said she wasn't surprised by the result but didn't expect it.

"I was prepared for whichever way council chose to go on this one. And I will say that I think that … some councillors felt more pressure than others from the public on this one. And that's really what we saw."

The pay increases voted in on Monday will take effect immediately, according to the city's Chief Administrative Officer Steven Hart.

In the future, a committee of citizens will be put together to assess whether council should get a raise before an election.