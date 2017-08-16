Fredericton sets sights on more ambitious emission targets

The City of Fredericton says it needs to strengthen its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A proposed updated plan would see the city halve its net emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The new plan is more ambitious than one the city adopted last year, which would have seen emissions cut by 80 per cent by 2050. The new plan brings the city in line with global targets that came out of COP26 in Glasgow last year.

The city says it needs to work faster to implement changes to make buildings more efficient and add electric vehicles to its fleet.

People need to be inspired, official says

Vehicles and buildings are two of our biggest sources of emission in the city, and we recognize that efficiency and electrification need to move faster," Jillian Hudgins, environmental strategist at city hall, told a committee meeting Thursday.

"Unfortunately, there's not a silver bullet here. I can't tell you there's one thing that we need to do that will make all of the difference. A lot of it is around engaging the community as well and inspiring people to act."

The city will also continue to plant trees and "naturalize" spaces where possible, and even look into ways to start growing its own trees in greenhouses.

At present, trees are delivered from Ontario, but if they could be grown in the area, the city would save on those delivery emissions, said Hudgins.

Hudgins noted the need to encourage recycling and the use of active and public transportation in Fredericton. She said that from 1996 to 2016 the use of the public transport actually decreased in the city and recycling has gone down as well.

Meeting the targets will require major changes in how the operates and fundamental shifts in the behaviour of residents will be required, said Hudgins.

"We're going to have to tackle this problem from a number of different aspects."

Coun. Bruce Grandy questioned how the plan would impact the services the city provides and what it would cost. "As a councillor, I have to understand … what services we're going to have to alter or reduce, or we're going to have to go back and ask the taxpayer to pay more or to keep the same services, but also engage in full the climate emergency that we're facing.

"There's a lot of unknowns for me on the service delivery and finance side, the implications of this, going forward."

The plan is fluid and evolving, said Kevin Darrah, chair of the environmental stewardship committee. He said tough decisions woud have to be made by council.

Questions about cost

"Council's really going to have to work really hard on deciding what we want to do," he said.

"We're going to have to engage more with our community … to get people's views on where they want their money to go. And are we going to raise taxes? Are we not going to raise taxes or are we going to change the delivery of service? … Things are going to change. We're going to have to make some tough decisions just to keep up with what we need to do to reach these targets."



The cost of reaching these targets isn't yet known, said Hudgins.

"Unfortunately, a lot of climate actions are very difficult to put a price tag on, especially things that we're looking at 10 years out, because the cost of technology is coming down all of the time and changing all of the time," said Hudgins. "So we can't unfortunately get down to the dollars and cents."