Phoenix Learning Centre denied zoning amendment to expand

A Fredericton drop-in centre for homeless people will not be allowed to expand after a decision Monday by city council.

Council denied the Phoenix Learning Centre the zoning change it needed to build supportive housing and a community centre on Woodstock Road.

Since moving to Woodstock Road last fall, the Phoenix centre has been controversial. Neighbours have complained about a rise in thefts, public urination and lewd activities and found evidence of hard drug use.

"The objections that have come from the community aren't about perceptions," said John MacDermid, who's the councillor for the area. "They're about actually lived experiences, about what they're experiencing in their neighbourhood that's spilling over into their backyards. In a matter of six months the Phoenix Learning Center has turned the lives of families living adjacent to it upside down."

MacDermid, along with councillors Dan Keenan, Stephen Chase, Kate Rogers, Greg Ericson, Mark Peters, Henri Mallet and Eric Megarity, voted against the zoning amendment.

Mayor Mike O'Brien, who hadn't heard every objection, and Coun. Eric Price, who had a conflict of interest, removed themselves from the discussion. Deputy Mayor Steven Hicks stepped in for the mayor.

After the meeting, Dr. Sara Davidson, one of the founders of the Phoenix Learning Centre, said she wasn't surprised by the vote.

"But I know that a lot of people that are tomorrow not going to have anywhere to go to sit down and feel safe," Davidson said. "It was a spot that people could actually feel that they weren't being stigmatized or looked at derisively, that they could feel that they were comfortable and that they were welcome. And so there aren't any other places like that for now."

The Phoenix Learning Centre on the Woodstock Road is looking to expand addiction and homeless services while also adding a story to the centre with nine assisted living units. (Google Maps)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of space for homeless people became glaringly obvious, said Davidson. With the closure of many buildings, there were few places where people living rough could even use the washroom.

This has "fully exposed a desperate need not only for supportive housing, which we are aware of, but also for a place for people to go throughout the day so that they can get a glass of water or a hot beverage, rest, have something to eat, use a washroom," Rogers said.

"It's become very clear that that is imperative."

After the zoning vote, council passed a motion brought forward by Coun. Henri Mallet that will see the mayor write a letter to the province asking it to create a plan for the Fredericton region that will address drug and addiction issues.

The letter will also ask that the province to allow the Phoenix Learning Centre to have space in the Victoria Health Centre, an idea previously brought up by Davidson.

"We will discuss with the province on ways that can go forward," O'Brien said after the meeting. The Victoria Health Centre already has the proper zoning, so the transition would be easier.

Rogers said the city should be taking a more active role in finding a solution.

"I'd like to see us take part responsibility for this," said Rogers. "And I feel that it's us asking the province to do something and yes, the province has to be a partner in it. But I don't know why we can't take ownership of this ourselves and do more than writing a letter.

"I think we've written a lot of letters, and I don't think that it's produced the outcome that we want."

Dr. Sara Davidson says the many people who use the Phoenix Learning Centre will have nowhere else to go. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Davidson said she was encouraged by the call for more action.

"I'm heartened by Coun. Rogers and then some of the other councillors as well, saying we do actually need to do more, we need to be more engaged and more pushing this rather than just being more passively waiting for something to be fixed," she said.

City of Fredericton officials said they will meet with the Phoenix Learning Centre about the next steps in moving out of its current location.