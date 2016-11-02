Fredericton city council votes against pay raise

Fredericton city council has voted against giving themselves a double-digit pay raise, punting the thorny issue to the next municipal council.

In August, a consultant's report recommended a pay increase of more than 13 per cent for the mayor and 29 per cent for the councillors. Those increases would have brought compensation levels in line with the median level of comparable municipalities in the Maritimes.

Fredericton city councillors earned $25,266 in 2018. The mayor's salary was $68,820.

The increase would boosted councillors' pay by almost $7,000. The mayor's salary would have increased by $8,683, and the deputy mayor's by more than $8,000.

Council debated the pay raise behind closed doors at Monday night's meeting.

Coun. Greg Ericson, chair of the city's finance and administration committee, said council was not "of one mind" on how to bring forward a wage increase.

Ericson said he supports the idea of appointing a citizens committee to examine council salaries, a recommendation contained in the consultant's report.

"It's difficult when you're being asked to give yourself a raise," said Ericson. "It's hard to be dispassionate about that."

A citizens committee would review the evidence for and against a wage increase and then make a recommendation to council.

The city suggested raising salaries earlier this year, after the federal government eliminated a one-third tax break on council salaries.

The next municipal council, which will be elected in the spring, can reconsider the issue.