Bus payment and tracking app coming to Fredericton this summer

Taking the bus in Fredericton will soon be much easier.

The City of Fredericton signed an agreement with the transportation app HotSpot to launch a pilot program for bus tracking and fare payment.

HotSpot is an app that's available to download for free on an iPhone or an Android. It allows users to pay for transit fees from their phone and track buses en route to their stops.

'It's just the smart thing to do to move more toward a digital platform," said Coun. Kevin Darrah, chair of the city's transportation committee.

"This is great timing with COVID-19. [With this app] there's no interaction, no physical contact with people, no going in and getting close, no paying for a paper product that you hand back and forth. Digital is the way to go."

HotSpot will be available for users at the beginning of July, Darrah said.

Cash still allowed

Buses will still allow passengers to pay for the $2.75 fare with cash.

"We're still doing the paper-based platform for some people who A) can't afford a smartphone or B) like to keep it old school."

The transportation committee decided Fredericton needed to digitize its fare system after city council approved a Transit Strategic Plan last year.

Bus users will have to pay for a 10-punch-pass ahead of time. Once entering the bus, users will tap their phone to a tablet to indicate that they've paid for their fare.

The city's contract with the app expires May 25, 2021, but can be extended for another two years.

Although this is a one-year test period, Darrah hopes the app becomes a permanent feature for Fredericton Transit.

The app is free to users for 90 days, but after that period HotSpot can choose to up the fare price by 10 cents, Darrah said.

Fredericton has already offered pre-paid parking through the HotSpot app for several years. HotSpot is also available in several other New Brunswick locations, including Saint John, Moncton and Bathurst.

In addition to public transit and parking, HotSpot also allows users to pre-pay for taxi services. Two taxi businesses, Trius and ABC, which are owned by the same person, have been offering payment and pickup services through the app since the winter, Darrah said.