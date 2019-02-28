Fredericton council passes 2020 budget with no increase to property taxes

Fredericton city council has approved a balanced 2020 budget that holds the line on property taxes.

"Council is very proud that we were able to produce another budget without a tax increase," said Coun. Greg Ericson, chair of the city's finance committee.

The $124 million budget, which was approved at Monday's city council meeting, includes nearly $20 million for capital spending, $42 million for public safety, which includes police training, a new 911 system, and $18 million on transit and mobility.

"The big change in this budget over other years past is that we're spending a large amount of money, addressing concerns that were not on our radar three or five years ago," said Ericson.

Floods and spending

Ericson said the 2018 and 2019 floods showed the need for spending to address problems related to climate change. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The budget allocates $4.2 million to address climate change through projects such as infrastructure upgrades and "the development of a plan to reduce waste at city-run events and events on city land," Ericson said in his speech to council.

Recent events, such as the 2018 and 2019 floods, made the spending necessary, he said.

"Being in the community and talking to our residents, everyone's feeling this in different ways. I mean the city has a responsibility to maintain our resiliency in the face of these challenges."

He also said the city will take another look at curbside recycling for multi-apartment buildings, a recommendation that dates back to 2010.

In 2020 the city's principal and interest payments on its debt will also go down, debt financing costs will be $200,000 lower than the previous year. The city's total debt is about $70 million going into 2020.

Funding 2 new jobs

The budget passed unanimously but council was divided on how it should have decided to spend a surplus of more than $100,000.

At a Dec. 6 budget meeting, councillors voted to use that surplus to fund two positions at Ignite Fredericton, the city's economic development agency.

Some felt the decision was made too hastily.

"I was concerned about the rushed nature of the process," Coun. John MacDermid said.

"It represented a departure from past practices in terms of how we fund external agencies as well as our own corporation, the city."

MacDermid brought forward an amendment to have the decision on how to spend the surplus postponed until council could discuss it further.

Two new positions will be createdat Ignite, the city's economic development agency. One job is in human resources and the other is related to the city's strategic immigration plan. (Daniel McHardie/CBC)

The amendment didn't pass — six councillors voted for it and six against — leaving the mayor to cast the deciding vote against.

Coun. Ericson said he'd like to see a new process developed in the new year to make such decisions.

"This year we saw a larger increase in revenue and council. I think several council members didn't feel that they were fully prepared to rationalize the support of services based on the information they had."

The budget also includes nearly $800,000 in community grants.