Black Lives Matter Fredericton questions city's hire for inclusive program manager

An effort by the City of Fredericton to create a more inclusive city has fallen short, according to some members of Black Lives Matter Fredericton.

The City recently joined the UNESCO Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities and is in the process of creating an anti-racism task force. It also created a new position, a community inclusion program manager.

That person will act as a go-between for Black Lives Matter Fredericton, the Fredericton Shelters, the Multicultural Association and other groups, making it easier for them to get the city involved in their concerns.

But representatives of Black Lives Matter say the city's decision to hire a white police officer has already put a barrier in the way.

"I wish I could say I was shocked, but I'm not," said Mary Louise McCarthy-Brandt with BLM Fredericton.

"This is just another privileged white community thinking that they can do and say for people of colour what they feel they need — and they cannot. We need to have our own people representing us and people who have shared experiences who can walk the walk and talk the talk."

Another member of the group, Husoni Raymond, said the position should have been filled by someone with lived experience of racism.

Mary Louise McCarthy Brandt of Black Lives Matter Fredericton. (Shane Fowler CBC)

"Having a racialized person in the position would also make them more relatable to community members when they go out to consult and mend relationships," said Raymond.

"But just appointing someone that has already been in this institution and also someone — an ex-police officer — to the position, then I think it will hinder the effectiveness of what the city is hoping to achieve."

Sara DeGrace, deputy chief administrative officer at the city, said there has been a growing need for such a position.

"It's important, and it shouldn't be on the corner of somebody's desk, so we thought it was important to take a coordinated approach to that and have kind of that point person so that when communities want to reach out to the city, they know who to contact," she said.

After an internal search, the city hired Ben Griffin, who was on the police force prior to taking the position.

DeGrace said the search was done internally because the role required someone who knew the inner workings of the city. She also said consideration was given to Griffin's background when he was hired.

"This person is well qualified for the position and comes with a depth of experience in this space, having worked directly with vulnerable populations."

Griffin had been building relationships with social groups as a police officer, as part of the force's Integrated Community Services team, which looks at alternate ways of policing, before taking on this new role, DeGrace said.

"He's not coming into this completely blind to the issues," she said.

St. Mary's First Nation Chief Allan Polchies said he's worked with Griffin and is supportive of him taking on this role.

"We do hope that there would be members with lived experience dealing with racism in a position of power on the task force," Polchies said.

"St. Mary's First Nation loves to see its sister community of Fredericton thrive. And of course, part is ensuring there are no unjust barriers for any members of the broader community. So we will be watching the progress of this task force closely and hoping good things come of it."

The city said work will begin on the anti-racism task force in the coming days.

Similarly, just last week a white MLA in Nova Scotia was named the new minister responsible for the province's African Nova Scotian and anti-racism portfolios, a move many called tone deaf.

McCarthy believes the lack of diverse people in positions of leadership continues to lead to decisions such as this.

"The makeup of the community is that it's white led and they're looking at white communities. But it does not reflect the diversity of this city. Not at all."