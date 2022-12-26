Christmas Day house fire in Fredericton kills dog, cat and displaces at least 7 people

A house fire that broke out early on Christmas morning in Fredericton has left a dog and cat dead, and at least seven people displaced.

Firefighters received a call just before 5 a.m. about a fire in the 300 block of Northumberland Street, said Craig Harnum, assistant deputy chief of the Fredericton Fire Department.

They arrived to find a blaze burning out of control in a three-storey house, Harnum said, primarily in the back of the building.

It appears to have started on the exterior, and spread through the walls up to the attic, he said.

"The fire actually got into the exterior walls and burned completely around the crews as they were fighting the fire," he said. "So it was a very difficult fire to contain and control."

Harnum said the fire was mostly out by 11 a.m., but crews remained at the site until about 4 p.m. to ensure the fire was completely extinguished, and to assist investigators.

3 apartments affected

No one was injured, but a dog and a cat were killed, Harnum said.

The building was divided into three apartments and housed between seven and nine people, he said.

The Canadian Red Cross said in a news release that its volunteers had arranged emergency lodging and meals for a woman and three children from one of the apartments.

Residents of the two other apartments were away at the time but will be offered similar help if needed, the release said.

Harnum said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.