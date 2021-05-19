COVID-19 exposure forces 4th school in Fredericton to close

A fourth school in Fredericton has closed because of a COVID-19 exposure.

The Fredericton Christian Academy will be closed for the next three days, according to an email sent to school families.

The closure affects students in kindergarten through Grade 12 as well as an early childhood learning centre.

Students and families have been asked to self-isolate at home.

The other area schools with previously reported cases include Leo Hayes High School, which had three, New Maryland Elementary School, with one, and Nashwaaksis Middle School, which also had a single case.

Students at those three schools are learning from home as Public Health continues contact tracing.