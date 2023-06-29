Fredericton mother sentenced to 9½ years in prison after confining, abusing daughter

Warning: This story includes details of child abuse that may be disturbing to readers.

A Fredericton mother has been sentenced to 9½ years in prison after singling out her seven-year-old daughter and subjecting her to violence "at the extreme end of the scale."

Judge Natalie LeBlanc's sentencing decision described a girl who was confined to a room, not allowed to get food or water and was repeatedly beaten and burned by her mother.

By the time police came to the home last summer, the girl was noticeably underweight, covered in bruises, burn marks and scars and required emergency surgery on an ear that looked like an inflated water balloon.

The girl slept in a room with a tattered mattress on the floor, while her siblings slept nearby on beds with clean linens.

"It is not a stretch to say that the record establishes that [the girl] was treated vastly different from other children, assaulted and failed by [her mother] in almost every way possible," LeBlanc told provincial court in Fredericton on Wednesday.

"To this day, no credible reason or explanation was provided to the court" that would ever have been understandable.

The woman, whose identity is subject to a publication ban, pleaded guilty to six charges, including confining the girl, assaulting her with a weapon (a metal rod), aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessities of life. She also admitted to assaulting two other children.

When the system fails

The mother received credit for 503 days for the time she's served on remand since last year, leaving her to serve a little more than eight years in prison.

Crown prosecutor Gwynne Hearn asked LeBlanc to sentence the woman to 8½ years, while defence lawyer T.J. Burke argued for 6½ years.

LeBlanc went a step further by sentencing the mother to 9½, saying the evidence, especially pictures of the girl's injuries and the room where she lived "illustrate the severity of the violence, failures and confinements."

Given the nature of the charges, the judge said there weren't many examples in New Brunswick or even across Canada to guide her sentencing decision. The cases presented to the court either weren't as serious or "ended catastrophically in death."

At least 10 complaints to Social Development

In her sentencing decision, LeBlanc described at least 10 complaints to the Department of Social Development, alleging neglect or abuse of the children. The information comes from a summary the department provided for the pre-sentence report.

In 2018, two separate concerns were reported to the department alleging neglect and lack of supervision. The department found both claims substantiated.

Defence lawyer T.J. Burke talks about the Department of Social Development's involvement with a family involved in a severe case of child abuse

The next year, someone alleged neglect, lack of supervision and physical abuse. The claim was closed and a social worker was assigned.

That same month, another concern came in about physical and emotional abuse, alleging the children witnessed domestic violence. The claim was substantiated.

Later in 2019, the department received another concern of neglect and alleged physical abuse that was substantiated.

In 2020, the department found a claim of emotional abuse to be substantiated, and later that year, the children were taken into protective custody for several months after a child's eye was reported to be swollen shut. In an interview, the children said their mother would hit them with her hand. They were returned to the home in 2021.

Last year, another claim of physical abuse was made. A child had bruises on their arm, but the children denied physical abuse and the claim was found to be unsubstantiated.

The court heard the department received another complaint about neglect just a few weeks before police arrested the mother. It alleged a child smelled strongly of urine and had bruising on their back. A social worker noted the smell of urine in the home, but the children didn't disclose abuse when they were interviewed at school.

When officers with the Fredericton police came to the home last summer, they found the girl hiding under a dirty, torn blanket. (Gary Moore/CBC file photo)

The department found the claim to be substantiated, but the children remained in the home.

The court heard social workers didn't see the children again before police went to the home last summer and found the seven-year-old girl hiding under a dirty, torn blanket. Officers took the girl to the hospital and the mother was charged soon after.

'Red flags'

At a sentencing hearing in May, Burke, the mother's lawyer, told the court the department could have done more before the violence escalated.

"Social services knew for years before this woman was arrested for these events that those children were subject to abuse, and nothing happened," he said in May.

The judge said it was "concerning" that so many complaints to the department were substantiated, yet the children remained in the home until the mother was arrested.

"The court wishes to make it clear, however, that any perceived failures on the part of any department including social development or even on behalf of [the mother's] spouse to intervene, do not constitute mitigating factors in this case," LeBlanc said.

"Moreover, these additional facts also do not diminish any moral blameworthiness despite being even more tragic for the children, especially [the girl]."

Speaking outside the courthouse, Burke said he agreed his comments about the department's involvement shouldn't lighten the mother's sentence, but should bring attention to the fact the crimes might not have happened "had there been more scrutiny."

"My gut tells me that all those marks and bruises and burn scars didn't come in a month of time," Burke said, referring to the time between when social workers last saw the girl and when her mother was arrested.

"The loss of weight, the conditions in the home, the availability of the siblings to be able to have questions asked of them, there's all kinds of stuff that makes the red flags go up," he said.

"The police, they did their job in investigating that. The department, I don't know what they were doing in that regard."

Social Development won't comment on case

The department previously told CBC it won't comment on the case, citing privacy law and the fact the case was still before the courts. The department didn't respond to another request on Wednesday.

Burke said social workers in the province work hard, but are often overworked, especially in a dangerous field like child protection.

CBC explains why there are still problems in New Brunswick's child protection system, after countless calls for change

"There needs to be an increase in child protection ... workers in the province," he said.

"If there aren't enough ... workers to be constantly monitoring situations like this one, then the government needs to be proactive and perhaps offer incentives for people who want to become child protection workers."

Burke isn't the first to sound alarm bells about working conditions for child welfare staff in the province.

Multiple reviews over three decades, prompted by the deaths or neglect of children known to the department, have raised concerns about staffing and workload.

A 2019 review into New Brunswick's child protection system painted a picture of social workers who care deeply, but who are struggling in an under-resourced system, where they juggle complex and often traumatic cases.

The government has told CBC that 73 per cent of the recommendations from the 2019 review are complete or in progress, but didn't provide a breakdown of that work when asked.

One of those recommendations was to create a new child protection law. That law was passed last year, but still isn't in effect.

Figures from the government show there are 60 vacant child-protection social worker jobs, about 13 per cent of the positions.

Shawna Morton, who represents front-line child welfare staff as president of CUPE Local 1418, has told CBC that things have gotten worse since the 2019 review.

"'What could I have done differently? Could I have seen something differently? Could I have prevented it?' There's no time for that anymore. We're all at a frenzied pace. It's kind of mayhem is what it is."

Girl doesn't want to see her mother again

Last year, child and youth advocate Kelly Lamrock released a report that warned that children are leaving the child welfare system traumatized and sometimes homeless. His office confirmed it's reviewing the case of the seven-year-old girl.

In describing the girl's victim impact statement, the judge said the girl felt "angry" and never wanted to see her mother again.

Her siblings said they were having trouble sleeping and were feeling sad and emotional.

"It is also certainly a reasonable inference for this court to believe that failures to provide the necessaries, repeated confinements, assaults and assaults with a weapon, would have a long-lasting impact on not just [the girl] but on all children who were living in the house at the time," the judge said.