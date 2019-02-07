New Brunswick is going to see some slippery roads and freezing rain starting early Friday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for every part of the province. People should expect extended periods of freezing rain as a warm front makes its way across the province.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said central New Brunswick and Fredericton will take the brunt of this system

She said the worst of it may be starting around 3 a.m. Friday with ice pellets, then changing over to freezing rain. The freezing rain will likely be starting around 6 a.m.

"Tomorrow morning's commute is not going to be fun," Simpkin told Information Morning Fredericton.

The freezing rain may last several hours and will change over to rain in the afternoon as the temperature rises to a high of 8 C in parts of central New Brunswick.

People should expect two to three hours of possible freezing rain, she said.

The Environment Canada statement said icy driving conditions may continue until the afternoon in the north.

Freezing rain warnings might be issued for parts of the province later Thursday, the statement said.

Simpkins said the rain may amount to five to 10 mm during the day, then skies should clear up. There are some flurries in the forecast over the weekend, she said.