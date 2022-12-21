Here's where Fredericton is installing new CCTV cameras

Fredericton officials have unveiled where they are putting new new surveillance cameras as a way to curb crime.

The public will be able to access some of the cameras online, while others will be used strictly by police.

"We hope that these public safety cameras and community cameras can help deter crime and reduce crime in that area," said Martin Gaudet, chief of Fredericton Police.

Five of the new cameras are designated as public safety cameras, at intersections that the police will monitor.

The list, as provided by the city, includes these traffic camera junctions:

Brunswick and York.

King and Carleton.

Queen and Regent.

Westmorland and King.

Wallace and Main.

The city has also installed cameras on its city transit buses.

Martin Gaudet, Chief of Fredericton Police, says the new cameras are intended to reduce and eventually prevent crime in a given area, as well as assist with investigations. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

According to Gaudet, these cameras are the first step to a possible larger network that could be upgraded in the years to come.

He said similar closed-circuit networks have been successful in other Canadian cities.

"The Charlottetown PD established [their first] in about 2017 with a few cameras," said Gaudet. "And now they've got about 127 cameras, or 120-plus cameras within their jurisdiction. They've decreased crime about 40 per cent in that area."

Each camera's location is marked clearly with signs informing people the area is under surveillance.

Gaudet said those familiar with CCTV networks in large cities in Europe should be familiar with the idea.

"It's the same concept, just on a smaller scale," he said.

Gaudet said footage obtained by these cameras will be kept for two weeks before being overwritten, but material can be kept for longer if it's part of an investigation.

These are the current locations of the first community cameras and public safety surveillance cameras in Fredericton. (CBC News)

Community cameras

The city has designated seven of the new installations as community cameras. These will be accessible by the public to observe popular public areas such as City Hall square, Officers Square and each end of the Westmorland Street Bridge.

These cameras will replace ones that had been previously in use in similar locations for years. The city's website says the webcams are currently being replaced and are expected to be online early in 2023.

The locations identified by the city are:

Two cameras at the south end of the Westmorland Street Bridge.

Two cameras at the north end of the Westmorland Street Bridge,

A camera at the City Hall Phoenix Square, in the junction between Queen and York.

A camera on the Fredericton Public Library overlooking the river.

A camera in Officers' Square, on top of the special events building.

Gaudet said the quality of the community cameras' feed will be identical to the public safety cameras.

He said when they go live next year, residents will see the detail of images that police use in their investigations.