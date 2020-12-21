Fredericton used car dealer facing 21 charges has case adjourned to Feb. 3

A fraud and theft case in Fredericton against former used car dealer William Cornford has been set over until Feb. 3.

Cornford, who co-owned of W&P Auto Sales on the north side of the city, faces 21 charges, including three counts of theft, 10 counts of fraud, six counts of uttering a forged document and two counts of false pretenses.

His lawyer Edward Derrah asked provincial court Judge Julian Dickson on Monday to set the case over until he had time to go through all the files.

Cornford, who has not entered a plea, was not in court.

Several customers came forward to Fredericton police saying the dealership never paid off liens for which it was responsible under their trade-in agreements when they bought used cars.

Peter Kennedy was also a co-owner of the dealership, but police said charges have not been laid against him.

W&P Auto Sales ceased operation in August 2019.

Also last year, NextGear Capital, a financing company serving auto dealers, filed a statement of claim with the Court of Queen's Bench against W&P Auto.



According to court documents, NextGear Capital extended a loan of $250,000 to W&P Auto and the dealership defaulted on payments.



In the statement of claim, NextGear said W&P Auto owes a principal balance of $136,894.78.