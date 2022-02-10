Fredericton businesses, schools brace for rally in the downtown core

Fredericton businesses and schools near the downtown core are preparing for potential disruptions as a planned "gridlock" rally looms on Friday afternoon.

Fredericton police have announced, effective immediately, Queen Street, between the Cenotaph and St. John Street is closed to vehicle traffic.

An online flyer has been circulating recently on social media, titled "New Brunswick Freedom Convoy 2022."

It calls on participants to gather at the New Brunswick legislature at 1 p.m. Friday and "Come together & grid lock Fredericton while our fellow NB Freedom Fighters hold the line in Ottawa."

Some schools in Francophone-Sud and Anglophone-West have made the decision to cancel classes Friday due to safety concerns and the possible impact on school bus routes.

In an emailed update to families, both districts say there is no expectation for students to take part in classes online Friday.

The following schools will be closed:

École des Bâtisseurs

École Sainte-Anne

Connaught Street Elementary School

Priestman Street Elementary School

Montgomery Street Elementary School

George Street Middle School

Both school boards will inform parents on Sunday about a switch to online learning should the rally continue and disrupt Monday's school day.

The Anglophone-East school board, in Moncton, also sent out an email, calling on families to not engage in the rally or to demonstrate outside schools.

"The demonstrations announced in other regions are causing feelings of anxiety among many students and staff," read the notice.

"This climate harms the school environment and learning already impacted by COVID-19."

Businesses concerned about security

The rally comes during the Valentine's Day weekend as many businesses in the downtown core have weathered financial loss due to winter storms the past two weekends.

The general manager of the Crowne Plaza hotel on Queen Street, Trevor Morgan, says he's mindful of how the business may be affected by a protest in the downtown.

"I can tell you for a fact that we're going to have some folks that are involved in the protests staying at the hotel," said Morgan.

"They're welcome to stay with us as long as they understand that they need to follow the protocols that are in place based upon the mandatory order," said Morgan, noting this involves checking proof of vaccination and following proper masking requirements.

He says, so far, hotel guests have not expressed wide-spread concern about safety but have had questions about access to the hotel.

Morgan says parking will be adjusted to accommodate guests potentially affected by the planned "gridlock."

Trevor Morgan is general manager at the Crowne Plaza Fredericton-Lord Beaverbrook on Queen St. in downtown Fredericton. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

For Mike Babineau, the worst case scenario in the coming days would be an escalation of action similar to what is being seen in Ottawa.

"[If] they're camped out and making noise and not respecting the neighbours, not respecting the local businesses that are the ones that they say they're trying to help ... I think they're going to lose a lot of support from the public." said Babineau, a restaurant owner and president of the board of directors at Downtown Fredericton.

Babineau said businesses have been getting guidance from city officials and police on what to expect.

"They have extra officers on on duty this weekend ... 60 to 70 members of Public Safety that are going to be out this weekend plus RCMP," said Babineau.

Alex Scholten is the president of Victory Meat Market and says additional staff will be working in the grocery store to address any safety concerns. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Alex Scholten of Victory Meat Market on King Street said staff and customers are concerned.

"Being prepared, I think, is going to be quite beneficial ... from what we understand, there's a lot of uncertainty as to how big or how small this may end up being," said Scholten, adding the store plans on having more staff present to handle whatever might happen.

"You prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

City response

The City said 20 barricades would be put up on sections of road surrounding the Legislature.

Workers were seen placing concrete barricades along Queen Street on Thursday afternoon in preparation.

Fredericton Police Chief Roger Brown also said additional officers would be on duty.

On Wednesday, the province gave the authority to police to hand out heavy fines, as high as $10,000, to anyone blocking streets.

The police will also be allowed to seize vehicles.