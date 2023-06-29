Fredericton councillors look at hiking water rates as part of 2024 budget process

The City of Fredericton is looking to raise water and sewer rates for residents next year following this year's freeze in rates.

The increase, if ultimately approved by councillors, would see the monthly bill for the average Fredericton household go from $73.47 to $78.17 per month, said Alicia Keating, the city's treasurer.

"Not everyone is going to see the same rate change based on your bill — what you consume and what you don't — but when we look at the total average customer base of what we have, they'll see an average increase of four and a half dollars to their monthly sewer rate," said Keating, speaking during a council-in-committee open budget meeting on Tuesday.

That average anticipated increase would be borne out from increasing the quarterly service charge from $61.90 to $66.54, increasing the commodity charge per cubic meter of water used from $0.97 to $1, and increasing the quarterly flat rate commodity charge from $67.96 to $74.76, Keating said.

She said the planned increase is in keeping with a long-term financial plan the city set in motion in 2013, which sought to raise revenues for the water and sewer fund by about five per cent annually for 20 years.

Fredericton city treasurer Alicia Keating says the city will need to raise water rates for residents to keep up with its obligation to upgrade aging infrastructure. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Keating said those revenue increases were needed in order for the city to keep up with its need to replace aging water and sewer infrastructure, and to prevent pipes from breaking.

Those increases, however, were paused in 2021 to offer customers some financial relief in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hike was frozen again in 2023 to ease the strain on residents' wallets amid historically high levels of inflation.

Keating says inflation has cost the city more when it comes to capital construction and maintenance for its water and sewer system. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Keating said those same inflationary effects, however, are impacting the city's budget as well, and for next year, the city will need to hike rates or risk falling further behind in its obligation to replace infrastructure.

"The real risk is a pipe bursting," Keating said.

"When a pipe bursts, that causes a whole bunch of disruption. So the people around that area don't have access to water, we have crews that have to go out and make those repairs. It's cold, it's dirty, it's awful and and we don't want to do that for our staff. We don't want to have that impact on our customers."

Conserving water bad for bottom line

Another trend that's prompting the city to raise rates is the steady decrease in the amount of water residents are consuming.

According to a graph Keating presented Tuesday, residents consumed just over 6.4 million cubic metres of water in 2008, and consumed about 5.8 million cubic metres of water last year.

A graph shows how water consumption among residents has gone down over the past 14 years. (City of Fredericton)

Over that same period, the length of all the water pipes the city has laid out increased 12 per cent, from about 390 kilometres to 436 kilometres.

"The good news story is people are conserving, the bad news for a system that relies heavily on the revenue produced by that water usage means that we have less revenue coming in," Keating said.

"So we have a system that is quite expensive to run just because of all of the infrastructure involved in it. So as you use less water and the costs are going up, we don't have the money to pay for it. That's why we have to increase rates."

The proposed 2024 water and sewer budget would see the city take in $23.4 million in revenue and spend $12.5 million on operating expenses.

The remaining $10.9 million, in addition to $5.4 million in funding from other levels of government, would be directed to capital projects, leaving a net balanced budget.

Councillors approved the 2024 water and sewer budget in principle on Tuesday, but won't ratify it until a later meeting when the city's budget is formally approved this fall.