Fredericton approves balanced budget in principle

Fredericton city council has approved a balanced budget for 2021 in principle.

The proposed $125.1 million general fund budget includes an $18.8 million policing budget and a $19.3 million capital budget, and no rise in the tax rate — although the tax assessment will increase 2.18 per cent.

Coun. Greg Ericson, chair of the city's finance and administration committee, said in an interview after the budget meeting that this was a difficult budget to produce.

"It certainly was the most challenging budget that I've had a hand in directing," he said.

"The challenging part was to figure out the impacts, the negative impacts, figure out what we needed to do to mitigate those impacts, and then in order to preserve our service budgets, our commitments to staff and our commitments to our constituents in terms of services."

But the city did have to postpone several capital projects to make up a $3.1 million deficit.

$1.4 million toward Officers' Square

$882,000 for vehicle and equipment leases

$500,000 toward a City Hall retrofit

$175,000 for HR talent management

$100,000 for an on-demand transit study

$40,000 for new park infrastructure

$30,000 in unfinished topsoil projects

Ericson said council will revisit the projects if more pandemic relief funding is made available from other levels of government.

"That list represents the projects that are most easily deferred and easily postponed. It's not really a recognition of the projects that matter least to the city. A lot of what put those projects on the list was the fact that there was flexibility when it came to those capital projects."

Ericson said the $1.4 million cut from the Officers' Square project won't affect the work being done in the square next year, but that that amount will need to be funded in 2022 to complete the project.

Other changes in the budget include a cost increase at Royals Field, going from $43.20 to $51.84, monthly parking permit fees increasing at Frederick Square garage, East End garage, York Street parking lot and Officers' Square parking lot.

The budget still has to be ratified at the next council meeting on Nov. 23.