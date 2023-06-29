Fuel, construction costs remain top concern as Fredericton crafts 2024 budget

The cost of fuel and construction are expected to continue taking a growing bite out of the City of Fredericton's budget next year.

Inflation wreaked havoc on its finances last year, and now staff are looking ahead at 2024 expecting more of the same, said Alicia Keating, the city's treasurer.

"Our big concern right now is fuel," she said, speaking to reporters Monday after presenting councillors with a general overview of what next year's budget will focus on.

"Almost every service that we provide has a fairly large fuel component. So whether it's a fire truck or a police car or a transit bus or a plow, they're all attached to fuel.

"So that is our biggest area that we have to be very careful to monitor and make sure that we're ... appropriately budgeting for that, because it does play such a large role."

Fredericton city treasurer Alicia Keating said the city is concerned about continued increases in the cost of fuel and construction as staff look at drafting the 2024 budget. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Keating said staff will also be paying close attention to rising construction costs, given recent examples of projects that ended up costing significantly more than originally budgeted for.

She said the rising cost of fuel is connected to rising construction costs, but also blamed it on a labour shortage.

"So we don't have as many people bidding on projects and that results in higher costs, which results in us having to impact our construction plans, and different things associated with that."

Keating's presentation Monday was described as a "budget kickoff" for 2024, in which she laid out in limited detail projects that staff will allocate money to next year, based on what council has asked for so far this year.

Some of those objectives centred on leisure amenities, such as continued spending for the construction of a new performing arts centre on King Street, as well as the creation of a strategy to increase recreational access to the St. John River, also known as the Wolastoq.

Other focuses touched on livability and public safety, such as implementing more elements of the city's affordable housing strategy, as well as continued improvements to Fredericton Transit, including considering introducing Sunday bus service and expanding routes.

Keating said it was still too early to say whether the city will be making any changes to the residential property tax rate.

She said property tax revenue makes up about 90 per cent of the city's revenue, and the city won't get next year's estimate from the provincial government until next month.

"Once we get the actual assessment numbers from the province, that's when we can complete our budget and determine if we have extra money, where can we spend it," Keating said.

The city's budget meetings will continue on Oct. 10 to lay out the water and sewer budget, followed by the capital budget on Oct. 16.

The budget is scheduled to be adopted on Nov. 27.