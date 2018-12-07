Fredericton council balances 2019 budget with fee hikes and capital cuts

A new balanced 2019 budget with major fee increases and capital cuts, is another step closer to being finalized in Fredericton.

The new budget — which was approved in principle by Fredericton city council Thursday night — comes after the city had to make up a $2.1 million shortfall, mainly due to policing costs after the shootings that left four people dead in August.

Coun. Greg Ericson, chair of the city's finance committee, says Fredericton taxes haven't been increased in more than 15 years. (CBC)

Earlier this week, council also agreed to a 0.7 per cent tax increase and a $350,000 cut to capital projects to account for the strain.

Plans to spend $250,000 on maintenance to York Arena paired with $100,000 from the city's renewable energy plan, will make up the $350,000.

Rates going up

The 2019 budget will also include rate increases to monthly downtown parking permits, which are going up by 10 to $15 and parking fines, which are doubling to $50. This will generate more than $195,300 of new revenue for the city.

However, Greg Ericson, chair of the city's finance committee, said council wasn't looking for new revenue when it increased parking fines and rates.

"We weren't looking to our non-tax revenue to plug the gap," he said.

"We had planned on having conversations to modernize those rates, including the fines and fees to bring them on par with other communities in the province."

Community grants down

Meanwhile, there's also going to be about $32,500 less for community grants in 2019, compared to what was available this year.

Ericson said there was extra money leftover in the city's Strategic Partner Capital Grant fund in 2018, so council decided to move the extra money to community grants for the year.

"It was the right decision to make at the time," said Ericson, who explains that all of the funds for the Strategic Partner Capital Grants program are used in 2019.

Coun. Kate Rogers says it's disappointing that community groups won't have as much access to funding compared to 2018. (Gary Moore/CBC)

But this means some non-profit groups will have less money from the city next year than what they had this year.

Although all councillors agreed to the budget in principle Thursday night, Coun. Kate Rogers said she's disappointed there isn't the same amount of money again for non-profit groups this year. She worries about the message it sends to the community.

"When we give less money to those organizations, they're less able to do the work that makes our city such a great place that we promote as a council," she said.

Despite her concerns, Rogers said she understands the financial strain the city was facing this year.

As part of the Strategic Partner Capital Grants program, two new multi-year projects were approved to start in 2019 — a four year commitment to the Capital Winter Club and a two year commitment to Theatre New Brunswick.

That money will be used for building upgrades and renovations.

No job losses

The city confirmed there won't be any service cuts in the new year and there won't be any job losses as a result of the latest budget.

Each year staff look for ways to save within internal city operations. This year, staff found $930,267 in efficiencies to save heading into 2019.

And property assessments are no longer frozen, like they were in 2018.

The average assessed value of a residential home in Fredericton is $219,000, which is up from $217,000.

With the 0.7 per cent tax increase coupled with the property assessments, the average household will pay an extra $22 a year in 2019.

Council will vote on the budget on Monday, Dec. 10 at the next regular council meeting — a week earlier than originally scheduled.