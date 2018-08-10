Skip to Main Content
Fredericton deadly shooting: How events unfolded
Timeline

Fredericton deadly shooting: How events unfolded

A shooting in a residential area of Fredericton on Friday morning has left four people dead, including two police officers. Here's a timeline of what happened at an apartment complex in the New Brunswick capital's north end.

4 people, including 2 police officers, killed Friday morning

CBC News ·
A large police presence at the scene of the deadly shooting on the north side of Fredericton on Friday morning. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Four people, including two police officers, are dead following a shooting Friday morning in Fredericton.

The incident unfolded over about four hours at a north-end apartment complex on Brookside Drive.

Following is a timeline (in Atlantic time) of events linked to the shooting :

Around 7 a.m.: People report hearing gunshots in the area.

7:47 a.m.: Fredericton Police Force issues its first statement, via Twitter, asking people to avoid the Brookside Drive area because of an "ongoing incident."

7:53 a.m.: Police announce a lockdown, urging area residents to stay inside and lock their doors for safety. The lockdown was in effect for Brookside Drive between Main and Ring roads.

8:17 a.m.: Police say there are "multiple fatalities."

Police sealed off some streets in the area and urged people to stay inside their homes. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

8:20 to 8:30 a.m.: Residents and reporters say more shots are heard. Video captured by a neighbour shows an armoured police vehicle approaching the apartment building and officers firing what appears to be tear gas at a window.

8:31 a.m.: At least four people are confirmed dead.

8:47 a.m.: Police ask the public to stop calling the station directly because of the volume of calls coming in.

8:53 a.m.: New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant issues statement saying the province is "shock and saddened." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered condolences about 20 minutes later.

9:25 a.m.: Police say the situation is still active and ask the public to avoid posting police positions on social media.

9:45 a.m.: One person is confirmed in custody, but the lockdown remains in effect.

10:28 a.m.: Police confirm four people are dead, including two police officers.

11:04 a.m.: Police lift the lockdown and say the threat to the public is over.

11:06 a.m.: The Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton says on Twitter it's "currently treating multiple victims of today's shooting."

Around 11:15 a.m.: A provincial emergency command post arrives at the scene. RCMP and a canine unit are also there.

Police examine the neighbourhood where four people, including two officers, were shot dead. (Keith Minchin/Canadian Press)

11:23 a.m.: Fredericton police say the suspect is being treated for "serious injuries" related to the shooting.

12:13 p.m.: Large police presence outside the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

12:48 p.m.: Horizon Health asks the public to avoid the hospital emergency room unless a visit is essential. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us