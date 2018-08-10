Fredericton deadly shooting: How events unfolded

Four people, including two police officers, are dead following a shooting Friday morning in Fredericton.

The incident unfolded over about four hours at a north-end apartment complex on Brookside Drive.

Following is a timeline (in Atlantic time) of events linked to the shooting :

Around 7 a.m.: People report hearing gunshots in the area.

7:47 a.m.: Fredericton Police Force issues its first statement, via Twitter, asking people to avoid the Brookside Drive area because of an "ongoing incident."

7:53 a.m.: Police announce a lockdown, urging area residents to stay inside and lock their doors for safety. The lockdown was in effect for Brookside Drive between Main and Ring roads.

8:17 a.m.: Police say there are "multiple fatalities."

Police sealed off some streets in the area and urged people to stay inside their homes. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

8:20 to 8:30 a.m.: Residents and reporters say more shots are heard. Video captured by a neighbour shows an armoured police vehicle approaching the apartment building and officers firing what appears to be tear gas at a window.

8:31 a.m.: At least four people are confirmed dead.

8:47 a.m.: Police ask the public to stop calling the station directly because of the volume of calls coming in.

8:53 a.m.: New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant issues statement saying the province is "shock and saddened." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered condolences about 20 minutes later.

Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely. —@JustinTrudeau

9:25 a.m.: Police say the situation is still active and ask the public to avoid posting police positions on social media.

9:45 a.m.: One person is confirmed in custody, but the lockdown remains in effect.

10:28 a.m.: Police confirm four people are dead, including two police officers.

Of the four people killed in this morning's shootings on Brookside Drive, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can. —@CityFredPolice

11:04 a.m.: Police lift the lockdown and say the threat to the public is over.

11:06 a.m.: The Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton says on Twitter it's "currently treating multiple victims of today's shooting."

Around 11:15 a.m.: A provincial emergency command post arrives at the scene. RCMP and a canine unit are also there.

Police examine the neighbourhood where four people, including two officers, were shot dead. (Keith Minchin/Canadian Press)

11:23 a.m.: Fredericton police say the suspect is being treated for "serious injuries" related to the shooting.

12:13 p.m.: Large police presence outside the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

12:48 p.m.: Horizon Health asks the public to avoid the hospital emergency room unless a visit is essential.