Fredericton ready to start first trail for new 'wild' park in uptown

After a year of planning and public consultation, the City of Fredericton is ready to break ground on its new uptown park.

The park will go along Bishop Drive, starting at Valcour Drive, and will cover about five hectares.

In the first phase of construction this summer, the city will build the initial trail, which will be made of crushed rock and will be for walkers and bikers. It will also build a gateway trail into the park.

"We'll call it a wild park," said Stephen Chase, city councillor for the area. "It's going to take advantage of the trees and the other features that are part of the this topography."

Work will start at the end of the summer with the construction of a trail along the outside of the park. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Chase said the area is in dire need of a park, after major development in the past few years. More than 1,000 people live in the neighbourhood, and more than half are over 50.

"It fulfils a major need that has been very clearly expressed to us," Chase said. "I think it's extremely important in this area."

Park planning took into account the fact many people living in the area have grandchildren.

"But also the main demographic in this area tends to be older people that really like to have a park where they can walk around."

In the second phase on construction, the city will start to add some structure to the main part of the park. That would include an activity area with play structures for children.

In the final phase, the city will create extensions to the primary walking trail, and add signage and seating.

Stephen Chase said the park will be built with the neighbourhood's senior residents in mind. (City of Fredericton)

"What we've heard is that people want a park, and they want a park where they can walk and enjoy nature, and so that's what's perfect about this area," said Chase.

"It's just nicely treed and has a number of interesting elements."

The first phase will cost an estimated $122,00, phase two will case about $563,000, and the final stage will cost around $211,900.

Chase said the first phase should be done in the fall, and the entire park project will take about five to 10 years.