Fredericton benefit concert promises packed Canadian lineup

A benefit concert featuring only Canadian artists will take the stage in Fredericton in October.

The concert was set up by Bell Media and Newcap Radio to show support for the city of Fredericton, which was shaken earlier this month by a shooting that left four people dead.

Matt Mays is one of the headliners for the concert at the Aitken Centre.

On Aug. 10, a gunman killed Const. Robb Costello, 45, Const. Sara Burns, 43, and civilians Donald Robichaud, 42, and Bobbie Lee Wright, 32.

Headliners for the Oct. 6 concert are Matt Mays, Matt Andersen, Neon Dreams, Classified, and Tristan Horncastle.

Bluesman Matt Andersen will be in Fredericton.

The five-hour concert at the Aitken Centre will feature more than a dozen Canadian artists, a news release said.

Fredericton's own David Myles will MC the event. Myles was in Halifax when he heard the news of the shooting.

"It was a surreal day," he said. "This doesn't happen. How does this possibly make any sense?"

Neon Dreams, an EDM band, will also perform.

He said it was decided to hold a benefit concert because music can bring people together.

"Music can unite people in really difficult times," he said. "That's what this event is about."

"Additional performers will be announced in the coming days," the release said. Myles said he isn't sure how many artists will join the headliners but he said it will be a packed lineup.

"It looks like it's going to be quite full evening."

Tristan Horncastle, a country artist, will join more than a dozen Canadian artists for a benefit concert in Fredericton on Oct. 6.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Chalmers Hospital Foundation, the Canadian Red Cross, and the New Brunswick chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Tickets will be available Aug. 29 at the Aitken Centre box office or online at auc.unb.ca. The box office is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.