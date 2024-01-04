Fredericton apartment will be fixed, not demolished, after mysterious fire

The fire that destroyed a three-year-old Fredericton apartment building has been deemed accidental, but fire investigators were unable to pinpoint the cause.

Without knowing how the blaze began, the owner of the building is left wondering how to prevent a similar fire in the future.

Gabriel Elzayat said it's "unsettling" not to know for sure.

"With not knowing what happened, we don't know how to correct it," said Elzayat this week.

Investigators were able to pinpoint the exact location the fire started — a fourth-floor balcony — but that didn't help solve the mystery since there was no obvious source of ignition, said Elzayat.

There was no barbecue, for example, and there was no one in the unit when the fire began.

Elzayat said said he was "very surprised" investigators couldn't determine the source.

Workers have spent the last three months removing everything from the building. Everything must go, right down to the wooden frame, says owner Gabriel Elzayat. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"Like I said, I've never been through a fire before. I'm amazed at what they do and how they do it and how they could find things, but for them not to find what the cause is, it's — I don't know what to think about it. Honestly, I really don't know."

He said investigators shared some theories, including the refraction of sunlight through glass, but they weren't certain of anything.

"Not knowing is definitely harder than knowing because if you know, you can correct it," said Elzayat.

All the same, he said, they're making slight design changes to the decks and the soffit, the material that extends from the underside edge of the roof to the exterior wall of the building.

"We've made those decisions," Elzayat said. "We're not required, but we've made it as a company because we don't want to go through this again."

'Unknown cause' not unusual

While Elzayat is disappointed that no cause was determined, it's not unusual

In fact, Statistics Canada reports that in roughly 40 per cent of structure fires , the cause or origin is undetermined.

It's by far the leading finding of investigations and more than twice as common as the next-most-common cause — mechanical or electrical failure or malfunction. The data was collected between 2017 and 2021, the five most recent years available.

This was how the charred building looked from above in October, before workers removed everything. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

"Because of the amount of destruction on the patio" where the fire started, investigators were not able to determine the point of origin, explained Dave McKinley, an assistant deputy fire chief with the Fredericton Fire Department.

"We just knew the area of origin and we weren't able to eliminate the electrical sources."

McKinley said investigators try to eliminate "all the other possibilities" so that their final determination can "stand scrutiny."

In this case, that just wasn't possible.

Delayed alarms

In the days after the fire, several witnesses described how the smoke alarms didn't sound until well after the fire had taken hold.

McKinley said the delay was a result of where the fire began and where it travelled.

From the exterior balcony it travelled up the side of the building and into the attic, where it spread very quickly with an unlimited air supply.

"There were no smoke detectors in range to be able to set off the alarm of the building," said McKinley.

Instead, investigators believe someone manually pulled the alarm.

"Once it gets into the attic, it's hard to get out," said McKinley, "and when it's four storeys up, it's … particularly hard to get at and it makes the firefighting very hard."

Structurally sound, say engineers

In October, workers removed enough material to expose the integral parts of the structure. Two engineers then examined the building and determined what was left was structurally sound, said Elzayat. They gave the go-ahead to fix it up, rather than tear it down and start from scratch.

The first order of business was to remove everything — right down to the wooden structure of the building.

"Mind you, some of the stuff could have stayed," said Elzayat. "We've decided not to keep it."

Fire ripped through 100 Clark St. in Fredericton on Sept. 21. This drone footage was taken on Oct. 23. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

He said they decided to err on the side of caution and remove everything, and then "treat" the wooden frame that's left.

For the last three months, between 10 and 20 workers have been hauling debris away by the tractor-trailer load.

"A lot of hours, a lot of bodies, and a lot of trips to the dump," said Elzayat.

"Even our insurance company said this is one of the biggest fires that they've had — and that speaks volumes because it's a big insurance company."

To put it in perspective, Elzayat said, he's gutted a 1,000-square-foot bungalow before and that took about three weeks.

This is a four-storey building with 36 units remaining on the bottom three levels.

Workers are now rebuilding the top floor of the apartment building and will work their way down, says owner Gabriel Elzayat. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The top floor, which had an additional eight units, will have to be completely rebuilt, and Elzayat said that work will start this week.

"We're starting to get the walls back up just so we can try to close it before — we've been lucky to not have snow, so we were able to get that top floor cleaned."

The goal is to close in the top floor as soon as possible before rebuilding the rest of the structure.

Elzayat said there will be exactly the same number of units as before — 44 — and be largely the same building as before, although potentially a different colour.

While he's planning the same building, he estimates the cost will be about 30 or 40 per cent higher than when it was originally built four years ago.

And while fixing what's left is going to be more expensive than tearing down and starting from scratch, repairing the building will be faster, since construction of a brand-new building couldn't have begun until the spring.

The fourth floor was missing from this corner of 100 Clark St. (Pat Richard/CBC)

Elzayat is hopeful the building will be ready for tenants in 12 months, but "September would be ideal." he said.

"Again, we're not 100 per cent sure yet because we haven't finalized all our contracts."

Former tenants are "more than welcome to come back," Elzayat said. "And as a matter of fact, at least a quarter of the building has committed that they want us to call them when they're ready to be rented and they'd like to come back."

Others, he said, have found permanent accommodations and have said they won't be coming back.

Charlene Barron is one of them, although her decision is based on Bella Properties' early response to the fire.

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not," said Barron, who was working at home in her first-floor apartment when the fire started. "And it's not that I worry about the safety of the building. It was how everything was handled."

Charlene Barron was a tenant of 100 Clark St. and working in her first-floor apartment when fire tore through the four-storey building. She doesn't want to move back. (Submitted by Charlene Barron)

Barron was particularly upset when the company's property manager wrote to tenants to say they wouldn't get their damage deposit back unless they removed all of their possessions, including damaged and worthless ones.

Under New Brunswick laws, tenants are required to remove their possessions when they move out of an apartment or risk losing their security deposit. At the time, government officials said fire or floods "don't necessarily exempt" tenants from that rule, although the final decision is determined on a case-by-case basis by the Tenant and Landlord Relations Office.

The company eventually agreed to release all damage deposits — and even returned 10 days' rent to all tenants.

Barron, too, would have felt more comfortable knowing what caused the fire.

"It would be nice to know exactly what caused it so, like the owner said, they could fix whatever the issue was."

Barron said she learned a lesson in the aftermath of the fire.

"Well, I am definitely going to go around and take photos of everything that I have, so that it's easier to document, and I've been telling all my friends the same thing," she said.