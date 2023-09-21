Fredericton fire started accidentally on a balcony, exact cause not yet known

The fire that destroyed a four-storey apartment building on Fredericton's north side exactly a month ago started accidentally on a balcony, assistant deputy fire chief David McKinley said on Friday.

Although the investigation isn't complete, McKinley said the fire "is known to have started on a balcony, but the exact cause has yet to be determined as further testing is ongoing."

Tenants, meanwhile, have received some good news from the landlord.

After first telling tenants they would have to remove their now-worthless belongings in order to get their damage deposit back, the owner of the building has had a change of heart.

Bella Properties has notified burned-out tenants of 100 Clark St. that it will "release all security deposits."

In an email sent to tenants, the company said the move "will provide some financial relief as you navigate through the aftermath of this unfortunate incident."

The investigation by the Fredericton Fire Department is still underway, and no cause has been determined. (Pat Richard/CBC)

The letter goes on to say the paperwork has already been completed.

In the letter, Rick Michaud, Bella's leasing manager, said the company is going one step further.

"In an effort to ease some of the immediate financial strain, we are happy to tell you that we are now refunding the last 10 days of rent that you have lost due to the fire," wrote Michaud.

Those cheques are already waiting to be picked up at the company's Queen Street office.

"We understand the hardships you are facing and hope that this gesture can be of some help during these trying times."

Tenant Charlene Barron said Bella Properties' "sister company" Bella Entertainment Group also provided two $25 gift cards for restaurants they own.

But for Barron, the generosity is too little, too late.

"I mean, I appreciate it. And I'll certainly take the 10 days' worth of rent back. But yeah, I think they should have acted sooner," said Barron, who spoke publicly earlier in the week to criticize the company for attempting to claw back damage deposits.

Sept. 21 fire spread quickly

Fire tore through the four-storey building on Sept. 21, displacing more than 100 tenants.

Witnesses have said the fire spread quickly along the fourth floor and the roof of the three-year-old building, consuming entire sections of the top floor. Throughout the building, much of what isn't burned is damaged by smoke.

That's why it didn't make any sense to Barron that she was required to remove her ruined possessions to get her damage deposit back.

Robecca Howland, a spokesperson with the Department of Social Development, said earlier that landlords "can make a claim against a security deposit to recuperate costs" of removing items left behind.

Charlene Barron was told she would lose her damage deposit if she didn't remove all her possessions — even if it was just to take them to the dump. The landlord has since withdrawn that ultimatum. (Submitted by Charlene Barron)

In Barron's estimation, "Yes, it might be legal but it's still not right."

In the letter from Bella Properties, Michaud reminded tenants they are "responsible for the items within your rented unit."

He said insurance companies should contact Bella to "arrange for the removal of the remainder of your belongings, but we are still waiting to hear from most insurance companies."

Under New Brunswick's rental law, landlords have to provide 10 days' notice to tenants before left-behind possessions are disposed of.

The letter sent Thursday warned that the clock is now ticking.

Witnesses have said smoke and fire were already pouring out of the building before any audible alarms sounded. (Pat Richard/CBC)

"Please consider this as your 10 days notice to have any remaining belongings removed by October 29, 2023."

Michaud said the company will start disposing of anything left on Oct. 30.

"If you are struggling to have your belongings removed please reach out to us and we will do what we can to help you with the people we will have on site beginning mid week next week," wrote Michaud.

Community generosity appreciated

While Barron still isn't impressed with the company's initial response, she's very grateful for the generosity of some other organizations that stepped up to help,

The Greater Fredericton and Area Real Estate Board donated $10,000 to tenants and Barron has already picked up a cheque for her $227 portion of the money.

Board president Michele Morris said the group, which represents 375 realtors, wanted to do something to help after such a "devastating fire" and writing a cheque "was the fastest way to help tenants."

Barron also said a Fredericton church provided each tenant with a $500 Visa gift card.