Task force recommends how Fredericton city hall should combat racism

A task force struck to investigate how Fredericton can combat racism is recommending city hall hire a new employee to track and report on incidents of racism.

That employee would give residents of Fredericton an opportunity to talk to someone at city hall about their experiences, and also give councillors a person who can consistently report back to them on the prevalence and nature of racism, said Passionate Ncube, chair of the task force.

"The issues of racism and issues to do with racism are not new," Ncube said, in an interview.

"It's something that we have toiled with for many years, right? So if the city really appoints somebody specifically, preferably from the marginalized communities to deal with this, then we are showing our commitment [to combating racism]."

That recommendation is just one out of more than two dozen that the task force presented to councillors at Monday's general council meeting.

The creation of the recommendations effectively brings an end to the mandate of the task force, which was originally struck in spring 2022 following pressure to do so by the New Brunswick African Association.

Our community is still witnessing discrimination. — Yusuf Shire, New Brunswick African Association

Yusuf Shire, president of the New Brunswick African Association, has spoken publicly about racist incidents suffered by Fredericton residents of African heritage.

He was a member of the anti-racism task force, and in the group's final report, said his early advocacy sought to address issues of discrimination in government low-income housing, and the bullying faced by African youth in schools and neighbourhoods.

"Since the inception of the task force, the landscape has not shifted. Incidents of racism have not decreased, and our community is still witnessing discrimination."

Other recommendations by the task force call on the city to support the creation of a facility where residents can showcase their cultural heritage, and to sponsor events and partner with organizations to promote opportunities for ethno-cultural communities.

The task force also recommends that city hall staff and police officers undergo anti-racism and cultural competency training.

The recommendations followed consultations with Black, First Nations, and other racialized groups in the city about their experiences facing racism, and possible solutions.

Ncube said every community has some racism, and Fredericton is no exception.

"What we discovered is that there's a need for more education, there's need for awareness," Ncube said.

"There are challenges in the city. There is room for improvement. There is room for growth."

Councillors accepted the recommendations on Monday, and city staff have until June 30, 2024, to present a formal response.

Work by task force was 'eye-opening': mayor

At Monday's meeting, Mayor Kate Rogers said when the city created its office for community inclusion about two years ago, the assumption was that it would be able to do the work of combating racism.

"But I think a compelling case was made that no, we need to acknowledge where we are now before moving forward and look at ways at how we can address discrimination and racism in our community before we begin talking about inclusion," she said.

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers says the work by the anti-racism task force has been 'eye-opening' for her. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

Rogers said those criticisms were the impetus behind the formation of the anti-racism task force, and she thanked its members for the work they've all done while volunteering their time.

"It's been really interesting work. It's been eye-opening work for all of us who have been involved at various stages of that work.

"I think we learned a lot along the journey, and often the journey is as important as the outcome."

Ruth Breen, the council-appointed member on the task force, said some of the recommendations cover initiatives the city has already started.

Coun. Ruth Breen says the 2024 budget, which was approved Monday night, includes $50,000 in funding to support diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. (Aidan Cox/CBC)

That includes the recommendation for the city to support or sponsor events and activities that promote ethno-cultural communities. Breen said the 2024 budget, which was approved Monday night, includes $50,000 in funding to support diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Breen said the city has also already hired a consultant to have city staff and police officers undergo anti-racism and cultural competency training.

"The police are heavily involved in the work with the Multicultural Association of Fredericton, they have a close relationship with Sitansisk First Nations, and they have recently completed a cultural competency training," Breen said.

As for the recommendation for the city to support the creation of a facility for ethno-cultural groups, Breen said she thought it was "a fabulous idea."

"It really does come from a need in the community, and I think their language is really open in the [recommendation] because it calls for the city allocating resources and support.

"So that doesn't mean the city necessarily may build a cultural centre, but [would] support groups that are interested in taking that on."