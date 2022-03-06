Fredericton's anti-racism task force meets to address issues in the city

For the first time, members of Fredericton's anti-racism task force have met to speak about their own experiences of racism and what can be done to tackle larger issues.

Derek Solomon, a band councillor in Kingsclear First Nation, said he felt it was important to be part of the task force.

"I felt it necessary to see if we can start making changes and with a group … having an individual voice is always good, but when you start multiplying those voices, they tend to get heard," said Solomon.

A 15-member task was announced last fall to address racism in the community. Most of its members represent groups that experience discrimination and racism, and others are being appointed after a call for volunteers.

Speaking from the perspective of an Indigenous man, Solomon said the first meeting showed both the nuances and parallels of the types of racism people experience.

Derek Solomon, a band councillor in Kingsclear First Nation, sees the education of young people as key to attacking racism. (Derek Solomon/Facebook)

"They're sincere," he said. "I can tell the sincerity in the room, that there's a lot of movement that wants to be made and I could see it, I could hear it."

Solomon himself felt heavily affected by what he encountered in the school system.

Similarly, other volunteers talked about the way structural racism existed when it came to things like who could get married in Canada or even come into the country.

One volunteer talked about the discriminatory Chinese Immigration Act of 1923 which banned entry of all Chinese immigrants for 24 years.

Solomon said it brought up reflection about the history of Kingsclear First Nation and how to address it.

"The more you dig, the more it hurts I find," said Solomon.

Mayor Kate Rogers attended the meeting as an observer.

"We're trying to create an environment in Fredericton, where people have a very genuine sense of belonging," Rogers said when asked about the goals of the task force.

Rogers pointed to the need to establish a foundation of understanding before deciding on actions.

"My takeaway is listen and learn, and I know that that might seem like it's not tangible, but I would say, what comes out of listening to each other and really, actively listening, that what will come out of that will be very tangible."

But Solomon knows that the work to address systemic racism will go beyond the task force and the meetings volunteers have.

SIMILAR]

"The system has to recognize it, the education system, needs to recognize it. …The workplace, there needs to be new mandates set," said Solomon.

"Whether we're on all different missions … I think we're all fighting the same battle. So everything needs to be recreated and I think the ultimate goal is to start from the teaching the young."

In the coming weeks, the task force will put together a set of actions that can be taken to immediately address issues of systemic racism.

The city will also be looking to bring more volunteers on board.