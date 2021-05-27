Fredericton angler pulls off an unlikely animal rescue 

A Fredericton man reeled in something unexpected on his latest fishing expedition.

Matt Myers was fishing for striped bass on the Miramichi River last week. An avid YouTuber, he often records his fishing trips using a variety of cameras mounted on his boat and in the water.

At the height of bass spawning season, he says the river was roiled by bass breaking the surface of the water.

"I was watching some splashing and all of a sudden I looked to the side and I thought 'What is that in the middle of this spawning activity?'."

First, he thought the bass were attacking a stick, something that struck him as odd.

But when he brought his kayak closer he realized it was an animal ill-suited for water.

'Poor little red squirrel'

"Lo and behold, it's this poor little red squirrel in the middle of all this spawning activity," said Myers. "The bass appeared to be coming up and nipping at it."

Myers managed to fish the struggling squirrel away from the aggressive fish with his paddle. It sat stunned on his kayak, while he made a beeline for shore.

"Brother, I'm not sure you were going to make her," Myers says in a recording of the rodent rescue.

Matt Myers managed to save this red squirrel from a swarm of striped bass on the Miramichi river. (Master Crow Outdoors/YouTube)

Myers believes male bass mistook the struggle of the squirrel for the splashing of a female bass preparing to lay her eggs, and that attracted dozens of aggressive males looking to fertilize them.

"I don't think they were trying to eat it," said Myers.

Bringing shaken squirrel to shore

Myers transported the shaking squirrel a few hundred metres to shore and released it.

And he caught the entire encounter on camera.

"I wanted to make sure I documented it," said Myers. "Because if I didn't it would just be another fish story that people wouldn't believe."