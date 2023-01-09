1st-degree murder trial ends abruptly after accused pleads guilty to lesser charge

The first-degree murder trial of Angela Walsh ended abruptly Wednesday after a key witness took chief responsibility for killing Clarke Earnest Greene in Fredericton — testimony that gave Walsh the chance to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

Angela April Walsh was on the second day of her trial in New Brunswick Court of King's Bench for the first-degree murder of Clarke Earnest Greene on April 15, 2020.

But on Wednesday afternoon, Justice Kathryn Gregory dismissed the 12-member jury after Walsh chose to plead guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Walsh and Zachary Murphy had been jointly charged with the murder of Greene, whose body was found near a gazebo in Wilmot Park in Fredericton.

In November 2021, Murphy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Walsh was scheduled to have a three-week trial, which began on Tuesday, following jury selection on Monday.

However, New Brunswick deputy attorney general Michael Comeau agreed to let Walsh plead guilty to the lesser charge, following testimony Wednesday morning from Murphy.

Murphy, who was supposed to be a key Crown witness in the trial, gave testimony that contradicted what Crown prosecutor Darlene Blundston had told jurors they'd hear him say.

Earlier in the trial, Blundston said jurors could expect to hear testimony about how Walsh hatched a plan to lure Greene to Wilmot Park, where Murphy would knock him out with a piece of pipe in order to rob him.

"I expect Murphy will tell you that Walsh gave him a nod, and he hit Greene with a pipe," Blundston said in her opening argument on Tuesday. "He hit him once and twice to make sure he was out.

"I expect he will then tell you that as he was going through Greene's book bag, he didn't see Walsh for a time, but then all of a sudden [Walsh] was on top of Greene stabbing him in the chest and eyes with a knife."

On Wednesday, however, Murphy testified that he hit Greene with a pipe and stabbed him, and that Walsh wasn't around when that happened.

Co-accused testifies

Murphy was the last of eight witnesses called to testify before the charge was withdrawn and the trial ended.

He testified he had known Walsh for at least two years leading up to Greene's homicide, and they had been in an off-and-on relationship for that time.

Zachary David Murphy, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Clarke Greene, and testified at Walsh's trial on Wednesday. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Murphy testified he and Walsh had been living together in a rooming house on King College Road in Fredericton at the time of Greene's murder.

On the night of April 14, 2020, Walsh asked Murphy to go down to the gazebo at Wilmot Park with her to meet a friend, who Murphy said he later learned was Greene.

Murphy testified he went with Walsh, but the two of them separated during the walk to their park.

He arrived at the gazebo on his own, he said, and shortly after, saw Walsh and Greene approaching on foot.

Murphy said he saw Greene kiss Walsh, which made him angry.

He said he moved away from the gazebo and watched as Greene and Walsh approached the gazebo and sat down to drink beer on the steps.

Murphy testified this is when he came up behind Greene and hit him with a metal vacuum tube he'd taken with him that night for protection.

He then stood over Greene for "a minute" contemplating what he'd just done.

Murphy said Greene then knocked him to the ground and a struggle ensued between the two

"Then next thing I know is me and him start fighting, and I saw his hand go to his pocket, so I struck him some more and his knife fell out, and next thing I know was Clarke's dead on the ground," Murphy said.