Fredericton airport lays off 8 employees, cites COVID-19 slowdown

The Fredericton International Airport is laying off eight employees, citing a 95 per cent drop in traffic over the past three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the estimated three to five years it will take to recover.

The layoffs, which take effect Sept. 2, represent a 30 per cent reduction in the workforce, said president and CEO Johanne Gallant.

"This was a difficult decision and not one we came to lightly," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Our people are the heart of this organization. They are dedicated, loyal, and have worked hard to help this business grow so that we can help our region grow.

"We are focused on supporting our team through this challenging transition, and on ensuring YFC is here for our community during the economic recovery."

The airport has only one daily Air Canada flight to Montreal and a West Jet flight to Toronto three days a week after airlines cut routes across Canada in mid-March, when the country went into COVID-19 lockdown.

"We've made lots of reduction on our expenses," Gallant said in an interview. "Everything that's non-essential has been cut. We've deferred some capital projects, and now we have to adjust the workforce."

The eight employees are all full time and hold a variety of positions in operations and administration, said Gallant, declining to get into specifics, citing privacy.

The cuts will not affect safety or security, she said.

The $32-million terminal expansion project continues. Costs related to the project were committed prior to the pandemic.

The project, announced in May 2018 and on schedule to be completed in mid-2021, will increase the size of the airport building by half.

More ticket counters, a larger kitchen, renovated washrooms, a children's play area, more seating and more energy-efficient geothermal heating will be among the changes.

The federal and provincial governments each contributed $9 million to the project, with the airport authority covering the remainder of the cost.