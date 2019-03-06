Fredericton airport says plan to cut Toronto flight could see 'adjustment'

Changes could still be made to Air Canada's plan to scrap the early morning direct flight from Fredericton to Toronto, says Johanne Gallant, the president and CEO of the Fredericton International Airport.

Word that the airline will cut the flight, which has been leaving Fredericton between 5:10 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. daily, has caused concern in the business community.

Changes planned by Air Canada will leave Fredericton with two daily direct flights to Toronto starting June 1.

But Gallant said she's optimistic Air Canada can still adjust its schedule to better accommodate business people.

"There is still room for some adjustment on that part, but for now, yes, there is a change of schedule," Gallant said.

According to Krista Ross, the chief executive officer of the Fredericton Chamber Commerce, business people rely on the early morning direct flight to make it to meetings in Toronto or catch connecting flights.

"We want to make sure [the airlines] understand that Fredericton really does need and want that early morning flight," Ross said in an interview Tuesday.

Continuing conversation

The airline will be using the Air Canada Rouge service's larger Airbus 319 jets to carry more passengers on the two remaining direct flights, which will leave at 11:50 a.m. and 6 p.m.

According to the Air Canada website, the new planes have eight "preferred" seats and 116 economy seats. The Q400 planes currently in use seat 76 passengers and make no distinction between business class and economy seats.

In a statement to CBC News, Isabelle Arthur, director of media relations for Air Canada, said the airline reviews its routes on a regular basis and takes "many factors" into consideration when making schedule changes. Some of those factors include demand between cities, aircraft availability and overall profitability.

"We are always in contact with stakeholders of the communities we serve as we are aware of the importance of the service we provide to travellers," Arthur said in an email.

Gallant said the airport, the business community and the airline are continuing to discuss the issue.

"We've gone back to Air Canada to present the business case of the importance of this flight, so we'll continue to do that."