Mentorship the real prize at Fredericton 4-H exhibition

September means back to school, but that's not the case just yet with DJ Wolverton.

The 18-year old should be settling into his new room at Dalhousie's Agricultural Campus in Truro, making new friends at orientation weekend.

Instead, he's in Fredericton at the 4-H Annual Provincial Show, which some simply call the pro show.

"Well, this exhibition I've been waiting all year for," he said. "It's the biggest show of the year in the province."

Wolverton and his team from the River Valley 4-H chapter brought their cows down from the Florenceville-Bristol area to showcase in the barn.

Young 4-H members from all across New Brunswick brought livestock to be shown and judged at the annual provincial show. (Sam Farley/CBC News)

It's noisy amid cows, horses, pigs, sheep, goats and bunnies, but Wolverton remains focused.

He's a master on the shears, carefully trimming his cows for display in the show.

As junior leader of his 4-H chapter, he spends much of the exhibition teaching younger members how to clip the calves, handing over his shears for the small hands to have a go.

Wolverton said he enjoys mentoring the younger members and watching them learn the skills he once did. (Sam Farley/CBC News)

Trimming a cow is no easy task, and it's one that Wolverton's perfected over his 11 years as a 4-H member.

He said the aim is to have the top line along the calf's back look clean and stylish, but the belly is where it gets tricky.

"You want to make sure the calf has lots of depth, she has a nice belly there that's well-fitted," Wolverton said.

Beyond achieving the perfect cut, it's all about helping the younger kids succeed.

"When I see a ribbon come to the pack, or even anything — a happy kid coming back from the show ring — that's always a win," Wolverton said.

Younger members brace for leader's departure

Nine-year-old Kalen MacLeod brought his sheep, Sally, to display for his first pro show.

To say it's been on his mind all summer would be an understatement.

How often has he been thinking about it today?

"Oh, like, tons of thousands of times," MacLeod said as his teammates giggled behind him.

Kalen MacLeod, Emmet Brennan and Cali Stiles brought their sheep to the exhibition as part of the River Valley 4-H chapter. (Sam Farley/CBC News)

MacLeod and two 4-H friends are carefully washing off their sheep outside the barn, their faces beaming with pride.

They have Wolverton to thank for making their big day run smoothly.

"I've seen how he helps everybody, really. He helps set up this whole place, and he's just really nice," MacLeod said.

Fellow teammate Cali Stiles, 9, agrees as she tends to her own sheep next to MacLeod.

"It means a lot to me that someone is taking the time away to help us. If he wasn't here, we would be struggling," Stiles said.

Amid the fond memories, Wolverton's impending departure to school weighs heavy on their minds.

Emmet Brennan, 10, added that it won't be the same without Wolverton, but that it's best for him to go.

"I feel like he has to have his time at his school. I don't think he's going away forever," Brennan said.