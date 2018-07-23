New roundabout, Smythe Street closure on way for Fredericton summer construction

Major street closures, roundabouts and continued work at Officers' Square are highlights of summer road construction plans in Fredericton.

Although motorists are being told to expect some delays, Greg McCann, a project engineer with the city, said this will be a quieter construction season in Fredericton than in recent years.

"In terms of the number of projects, I think we had close to 23 last year,"

"This year we're 12 to 13."

The city announced the plans at a transportation committee meeting.

The largest project will be the construction of another roundabout next to the Victoria Health Centre on Brunswick Street west of Smythe.

The project will be the latest addition in the city's growing roster of roundabouts.

Construction is expected to last from the end of June to mid-October.

Last year, the city opened a roundabout at the intersection of Ring Road and Two Nations Crossing.

A mockup of the proposed roundabout at the intersections of Smythe, King and Brunswick streets. (City of Fredericton)

McCann said traffic will still be able to get through the intersection by the health centre, except for drivers making left-hand turns.

"That's too complex," he said. "You'd have cars crossing over trenches."

The city has signalled that even more roundabouts could be coming in the future.

Street closures

Portions of both Smythe Street and Wilsey Road will close so the city can replace water and sewer lines and resurface the streets.

Smythe Street will be closed from Heather Terrace to Parkside Drive, and construction is expected to last from the end of May to mid-October.

Planned closures on Smythe Street, left, and Wilsey Road, right. (Google Maps)

Wilsey Road will be closed from Kimble Drive to McNair Street. While a start date hasn't been announced, construction is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks.

McCann said these projects will have a greater impact on commuting times than the roundabout construction.

"That's certainly going to impact the traffic more so than, probably, Victoria Circle because Victoria Circle will still have traffic going through," McCann said.

Queen Street

Queen Street will be reduced to one lane in front of Officers' Square.

That work is expected to begin in late May or early June, but McCann said the goal is to make sure construction on Queen Street doesn't happen at the same time as it does on the roundabout.

This will mark another summer of road construction in the downtown, which has become an issue for downtown businesses.

The city said nearby business will remain open during construction.

A full list of the road construction projects can be found on the city website.