Fredericton's Carleton Street could swap metered parking for pay station

The City of Fredericton is considering installing a pay-by-plate parking station and reinstating two-way traffic on a section of Carleton Street.

The pay-by-plate parking system would be installed in place of the meters lining the east side of the downtown street, according to the transportation committee's report to city council.

Under the play-by-plate system, drivers enter their licence plate numbers and pay using coins, debit or credit cards, or HotSpot. They don't have to return to their cars to display parking receipts.

Coun. Kevin Darrah, chair of the committee, described the downtown meters now in use as "archaic."

"These meters that we're talking about have just reached their end of life for use," Darrah said. He couldn't say how old the parking meters are.

Prior to construction of a new building at 140 Carleton St., there were around 12 metres on Carleton from King Street to Brunswick Street, Darrah said.

Darrah said a pay-by-plate station will cost less to install than replacing the meters on Carleton Street. A pay-by-plate station costs around $7,000, a dual-head parking meter about $1,000.

"This one pay machine will be less money than replacing all 12 of those," he said.

The accessibility spot located at the King Street and Carleton Street intersection will still have a meter beside it, Darrah said.

The transportation committee's report also recommends reinstating two-way traffic on Carleton Street and creating four metered parking spaces on Brunswick Street. A section of Carleton Street became one-way during construction of 140 Carleton St.

A 2019 parking plan proposed replacing existing pay-by-space pay stations with pay-by-plate pay stations in the city's parking garages, and it's already available at the York Street garage. The report also suggested the city replace on-street meters with pay stations.

"Newer equipment will reduce maintenance time and costs," the parking master plan says."By design, newer machines mitigate issues with unrecognizable bills by limiting payment options to coin and credit card/debit."