Reporting best way to prevent fraud, says financial service commission

The story of a Moncton couple who lost their last $600 to an online loan scam has brought financial fraud into the spotlight in New Brunswick.

Rick Hancox, CEO of the New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission, says fraud today is "desperately underreported."

In 2017, about 450 New Brunswickers reported $1.4 million in losses because of fraud, but that represented only about five per cent the fraud perpetrated in the province that year, he said.

Nathan and Madison Donovan were approved for a $7,000 loan from EastLiberty Finance Group. The couple planned to use the money to buy a car so Madison could return to work. Nathan broke his back in 2010 and is disabled, and the couple live on social assistance.

Nathan and Madison Donovan were hoping to use a $7,000 loan to get a car and get off social assistance. Instead, they lost their last $600. 1:20

The company said the Donovans needed to pay a $600 collateral loan insurance. After the couple wired their money, the loan never arrived. EastLiberty Finance Group's website has since been taken down.

Hancox applauds the couple for sharing their story.

"I know that's very hard," Hancox said. "No one wants to come out publicly and admit that they've been a victim, but that's what helps us."

Difficult as it may be for victims to come forward, Hancox said, reporting gives the public better access to information on potentially fraudulent businesses.

"The best defence against fraud today is prevention, and prevention means people have to report it, and you have to make people aware that these things are going on, so they can recognize the signs and not fall victim."

Nathan and Madison Donovan thought applying for a loan from an online company would be ideal since the interest rate was nine per cent and Nathan's mother, who co-signed, could complete all the paperwork online. (Submitted by Nathan Donovan)

Hancox said the detail and sophistication of some scams make them hard to spot. He said he's seen websites copied from legitimate companies with minor changes, complete with fabricated company bios and stolen photos.

"With today's fraud it's very difficult to trace it and track it down."

Hancox recommends doing a google search before handing over any financial or personal information. New Brunswickers can also check the Better Business Bureau's website for a public list of suspected companies.

The Financial and Consumer Services Commission also has an encyclopedia of frauds and scams it is aware of, with descriptions of the different types of frauds and how to spot them.

After our story about a family out their last $600 because of a fraudulent loan company, Rick Hancox contacted us. He is CEO of the Financial and Consumers Services Commission of New Brunswick. 6:26

"The challenge, of course, is that once these companies become identified, then they shut down and morph into something else," he said.

Hancox said the more people who report the better, but he still recommends a "healthy degree of skepticism" when it comes to sharing financial information.