Frank's returns: New owner to reopen Fredericton diner in 2019

Frank's Finer Diner may be closed, but it won't stay that way for long. Soon the train will be chugging along again, the pies will be on the shelves, and the doors will be open.

After finding out the restaurant was closing last week, Anthony Pio jumped on the opportunity to own a Fredericton staple.

"It's pretty surreal right now to have something so big and iconic here, because I remember coming here as a boy," said Pio.

"You come to Fredericton, you stop at Frank's, so we want to keep that tradition alive."

Frank's has been serving food in the city for the past 52 years. It started as a fish and chips shack at the Exhibition Grounds, then expanded to the north side.

The diner will still be offering pies and is even adding a bakery to the building. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The former owner, Marx Miles, closed the business on Friday.

Pio plans on reopening the diner in the new year and he's got a few changes planned. But some things will stay the same.

"We have a baker,y so don't worry, there's still going to be pies," said Pio.

He also plans on keeping the 1950s feel of the restaurant and wants to get the model train running again. He also plans on keeping a lot of the same staff.

Changes

Pio isn't new to the restaurant business. He already owns a handful of restaurants in Fredericton, including the Boathouse Cafe and Noralyn's.

Pio plans on adding a bakery to the restaurant and an old-fashioned candy aisle. He is also bringing in a new chef. Trent Noble, who has been a cook for 30 years, will be taking on the job.

The pies will stay and the train will be chugging along when Anthony Pio reopens in January. 0:58

"He's been three years at the Boathouse," Pio said. "He opened that up, and it has a great reputation, great food, and we're going to do the same thing here."

For Noble, it's an honour to work at Frank's Finer Diner, but also a new challenge. He said first impressions are going to be key.

"There's a certain amount of pressure," said Noble, who remembers going to the diner as a child.

"Every new experience is going to set the precedent. So they come in, they sit down, they have a nice meal, they'll come back the next time."

Pio still has some work to do. He plans to take some time off for Christmas, but will soon be back getting the diner ready opening on Jan. 4.