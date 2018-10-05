Frank McKenna calls free trade deal a victory, slams attacks by Trump

Former New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna says the new free trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico was a victory for Canada, despite all the disparaging comments U.S. President Donald Trump made leading up to it.

The former New Brunswick premier, who was ambassador to the United States in 2005 and 2006, said Trump alienated Canada for 14 months.

Despite that, Canada did well, McKenna said, and the deal to replace NAFTA is good for New Brunswick because it protects market access and a dispute resolution process.

"We retained the dispute resolution mechanism, which means that ultimately we end up winning on softwood lumber, as we have historically, and that dispute will get resolved."

He said the negotiations, along with Trump's personal attacks, created a sense of hostility and stress among Canadians.

Trump, who did not name Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland by name, told reporters he didn't like Canada's negotiator, Canada's negotiation practices, or its stance on dairy tariffs and claimed he rejected a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We're used to tough relations on issues from time to time but not personal attacks," McKenna said.

He said the two countries have disagreed on issues in the past — including Canada's decision not to join the war with Iraq — but that never changed the way the two administrations did business.

"Our relationship with the United States, I think, remains to be fundamentally strong," he said. "We can't go anywhere. We're neighbours."

Since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, was reached almost two weeks ago, much of the criticism in Canada has focused on the greater access it gives the U.S. to the Canadian dairy market.

But McKenna said the trade agreement is a victory for Canada because any concessions were small.

"We essentially have the same NAFTA intact and that good news for our commercial relationship," he said.

The former New Brunswick premier and former Canadian ambassador to the United States speaks with CBC reporter Kate Letterick about the current relationship between the two countries in the wake of the new North American trade agreement. 7:16

And although the relationship between Canada and the U.S. president is not good, the two countries are not at odds.

"Eventually, the relationship with the rest of America will get back to normal," he said. "With the president, I can't see Canadian warming up to him in the near future."

- With files from Information Morning Saint John and Kate Letterick