Province sets deadline for partners to show they want to save Francophonie Games

The Progressive Conservative government has announced a deadline of Jan. 30 for funding partners of the Francophonie Games to make known their "intentions" to work together to find a solution to save the international event.

If there's no clear signal, the process of cancelling the games will begin, deputy premier Robert Gauvin said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

New Brunswick's original cost estimate to host the games was $17 million, which was based on a template provided by the International Organization of La Francophonie. The cost has ballooned to $130 million.

A stalemate was reached after no level of government said it was willing to pay more than its initial commitment.

Gauvin said the province is looking for a "positive" response from other partners for a funding solution, but he said that response doesn't necessarily need a dollar figure attached.

"We just want to know their intentions," he told reporters, who spent the better part of the news conference trying to parse his words.

The deputy premier said he received a "positive" response from Ottawa earlier this month after meeting with federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc. Gauvin said LeBlanc suggested the federal government would be open to pay more, though no commitment has been made by the government.

"The door isn't closed, and that's encouraging," Gauvin said.

A consultant's report for the federal government said the cost of the games could be trimmed to $115 million, with a bare-bones version possible for $72 million.

New Brunswick was selected in 2016 to host the ninth edition of the games, which take place under the auspices of La Francophonie, an international organization of 58 governments with connections to the French language.

The games, open to New Brunswickers and other Canadians regardless of the language they speak, would see about 3,000 participants take part in sport and cultural events in Moncton and Dieppe.

