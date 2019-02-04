The scuttled 2021 Francophonie Games have cost $2.55 million so far, according to figures from the host cities, federal and provincial governments.

The province and the federal government spent $2,525,916 between 2015 and the end of December 2018. It was spent on things such as the organizing committee's office space, salaries and travel.

The host cities of Dieppe and Moncton say they've paid $24,744, which doesn't include staff time helping plan the event.

Not all costs are known yet. Under the rules of the Games' governing body, a host government that cancels the event must cover any expenses incurred by the Comité international des Jeux de la Francophonie. CBC asked the province for how much that could entail.

Stéphanie Bilodeau, a spokesperson for the province, said in an email that figure is not yet known.

"This will be discussed in the next few weeks with the International Organization of La Francophonie," Bilodeau wrote.

That municipal spending includes $8,309.10 spent by Dieppe before the bid was accepted to wine, dine and lobby the international body. Moncton spent $5,196.21 during that period.

Both cities also sent representatives to the Ivory Coast in 2017 when the Games were held there. Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre's trip cost the city $4,600. Then-Moncton city councillor Rob McKee's trip cost $6,229.58.

Francine Landry, former Francophonie minister, in Ivory Coast during the last Games in 2017. Dieppe's mayor and a Moncton city councillor also attended the Games. (CBC)

Both cities split the $408.66 cost of a dinner with the Comité international des Jeux de la Francophonie's delegation of Games' disciplines experts in September 2018.

Both cities had committed to pay $750,000 each toward the cost of the Games, which had ballooned from an original estimate of $17 million to $130 million.

Both say none of that money was paid out before the province cancelled the event last week.

Committee's fate unclear

Once the province was selected to host the Games, a local organizing committee was established. Its board of directors included representatives appointed by the host cities, province and federal government. The committee, which had paid employees, developed the controversial $130-million business plan.

It's not clear what is happening with the committee following the province's cancellation of the Games. Tracey Suley, a spokesperson for the committee, declined an interview.

Éric Larocque, executive director of the 2021 Francophonie Games organizing committee. The committee hasn't said what happens to its employees. (Shane Magee/CBC)

"Our board of directors have not yet received formal notification in regards to the federal government's decision about the games," Suley said in an email. "Until we have the formal notification, we have nothing additional to add."

The committee's budget for 2018-19 was $1.7 million.

The province in December said $2.65 million had been spent on the Games - a figure revised down to $2.52 million last week after an error in the figures was corrected.

Between 2015 and December 2018, the province has spent a total of $927,292 on the Games, a figure that doesn't include staff time. Ottawa spent $1,598,624 over the same period.

The province made its final payment to the committee in December, funding that was to last through the end of March. Ottawa had budgeted about $1 million for the organizing committee this year and paid out $655,079 as of early January.

Officials from the International Committee of Games of La Francophonie with Moncton and Dieppe officials in 2015. (Jennifer Choi/CBC)

Suley did not answer questions about what happens to any funding it may still have on hand now that the event has been cancelled.

"We will need to evaluate the situation and develop a plan with the federal government as they were a funding partner," Bilodeau said in an email when asked about any remaining funding.

With New Brunswick out, it remains unclear where the Games may be held.

OIF confident Games will take place

The International Organization of the Francophonie, or OIF, has not provided an interview, though last week expressed confidence the event would still go ahead.

"Although the OIF regrets this decision, it is confident that the holding of this event promoting the vitality and creativity of all Francophone youth, will indeed take place in 2021," Thomas Gil, interim director of partnerships, marketing and communications for the Paris-based group.

The statement says the "consequences of [New Brunswick's] decision and the different options available" will be discussed at a Feb. 14 and 15 meeting in Paris.

Sherbrooke, Que. also bid to host the event with a budget of $50 million. Steve Lussier, the city's mayor, told Radio-Canada the city has no interest in taking over hosting the event.