Pressure grows for Quebec to host Francophonie Games

There's a growing push for Sherbrooke or another city in Quebec to host the 2021 Francophonie Games in the wake of New Brunswick cancelling its plans for the event.

Opposition Liberal members of Quebec's National Assembly and at least one municipal councillor in Sherbrooke say the province should step in to ensure the games go ahead.

"This is a chance for Quebec to show that its leadership in the Francophonie goes beyond business deals," said MNA Paule Robitaille.

The province's new Coalition avenir Québec government, meanwhile, is waiting to hear from the city and the federal government first.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs axed the games last week. (Stephen MacGillivray/Canadian Press)

Coalition MNA Gilles Bélanger told Radio-Canada on Monday that the province would evaluate the idea only after the two other levels of government weigh in. He also said the government wants to avoid getting caught up in cost overruns.

In 2016 Sherbrooke lost out to the New Brunswick bid to host the games in Moncton and Dieppe.

At the time New Brunswick won the right to host, the province estimated the cost at $17 million. That had soared to $130 million last year, though the organizing committee said last week it had reduced the amount to $62 million.

The games have been cancelled. But what's the story behind the mess? 2:31

Last week Premier Blaine Higgs said the ballooning cost of the games, and the federal government's refusal to shoulder more than half that expense, made it impossible to go ahead. He said the province would honour its original $10 million commitment but no more.

Sherbrooke's bid in 2016 was $52 million. Last week Christine St-Pierre, another Quebec Liberal MLA and the former cabinet minister who led the bid, said the city's submission was "perfect" and everything needed for the games was already in place.

Radio-Canada reported Sunday that the city lacks an artificial soccer field and a gymnasium, but city councillor Vincent Boutin said the games would be an opportunity to modernize local facilities.

The day Higgs cancelled the province's hosting, Sherbrooke Mayor Steve Lussier said he wasn't interested in trying to move the games to his city. He said the financial risk was too much for the new Quebec government to support.

But Boutin said Sherbrooke should not pass up the opportunity.

"This is a chance that won't come around a second time," he said.

He noted the Francophonie's international games committee is meeting Feb. 14 and 15 to decide what to do after New Brunswick's cancellation.

Federal International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, who represents a Sherbrooke-area riding, said Ottawa would consider a request to relocate the games to the city or another Quebec municipality but would wait to hear from the city first.

Sherbrooke's municipal council is to meet Monday night to discuss the issue.