$17-million bid for Francophonie Games lacked advice from Ottawa

New Brunswick's initial low bid for the Francophonie Games was hobbled by Ottawa's decision to not provide advice and expertise, a senior civil servant told a committee of MLAs Friday.

Francoise Roy, the deputy minister at the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, said Sport Canada would normally have been "at the table, helping to develop the bid" to host the 2021 games in Moncton and Dieppe.

But federal officials decided to stay out of it because New Brunswick was up against another Canadian bid, from Sherbrooke, Que.

"Because there were two Canadian communities bidding, Sport Canada recused themselves from this process," Roy told the legislature's public accounts committee.

"The organizing committee in Moncton didn't have the benefit of that expertise."

The result was the now-discredited $17 million bid that helped clinch the awarding of the international sport and cultural event for New Brunswick in April 2016.

The games have been cancelled. But what's the story behind the mess? 2:31

Last month, the Progressive Conservative government cancelled the province's plan to host the games, citing last year's forecast of the games costing $130 million, more than seven times the original estimate.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the decision days after the organizing committee for the games offered the province a new, dramatically reduced cost estimate of $62 million.

Higgs said given the various figures that had been made public, he wasn't confident the revised number would stick.

Francoise Roy, the deputy minister of tourism, heritage and culture, said the bid committee asked for cost of previous games from the International Organization of La Francophonie. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Roy made her comments in response to questions from PC committee member Glen Savoie, the MLA for Saint John East, who called the subject "a tough one. It's sensitive."

Savoie said it was too bad that the province "missed a chance to have New Brunswick as the centre of the francophone universe during the time of the games," but the costs would be "difficult to rationalize" given the province's finances.

Roy's appearance was the first time since the issue flared up in December that a senior civil servant has given an account of the games timeline.

She said without expert help from Sport Canada, the local bid committee put together its submission by asking the International Organization of La Francophonie "if they had any numbers for costs for previous games."

That template led to the $17-million estimate, she said. Sherbrooke, which hosted the Canada Games in 2013 and which has a municipal office devoted to organizing sports events, bid $52 million.

Once New Brunswick won the games, Roy said, the bid committee was transformed into an organizing committee that developed the business plan. It submitted the plan, with the $130 million figure, to the province last spring.

In an interview with Brunswick News this week, former premier Brian Gallant complained that media reports had focused on the higher figure even though it was "just a submission" and was "never going to be the cost" because his government had refused the figure.

The Francophonie Games are the largest sporting and cultural event in the French-speaking world. (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)

But Roy told the committee Friday that a consultant hired by Sport Canada to evaluate the organizing committee's proposal said it was in the ballpark.

"The evaluation basically came back and said, 'Yeah, that's about right for this scale of international event,'" she said.

That report said the games could be mounted for $115 million, and even lower costs were possible if some elements were cut, Roy said. The report, obtained by Radio-Canada, also said a significantly lower cost would lower the quality of the event.

But she told the MLAs that the Francophonie also has a "very formal process" with clear requirements for "what you need to deliver on" when hosting the games.

"It's really quite unfortunate, but that was the process," she said.

Savoie used the discussion to send a message to francophones that despite the cancellation, the new PC government was sensitive to their language and culture.

"It's important for people to know that we value the francophone culture," he said, speaking in French.

Premier Blaine Higgs cancelled New Brunswick's plan to host the games because of an estimated $130 million price tag. (CBC)

During an earlier discussion about tourism sites, Savoie told Roy that his great-great-great-great-great grandfather built the Maison Savoie, which now stands at the Village Historique Acadien near Caraquet.

"I hope in the future we have the chance to show the heart and the spirit of the francophonie here in New Brunswick," he said.

Roy said Tourism, Heritage and Culture was not the lead department on the games. That was Intergovernmental Affairs, which hasn't appeared at the public accounts committee since the games controversy broke out.

She said her department hadn't spent any money on the games but had sent two employees to the 2017 Francophonie Games in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The last time the games were held in Canada was 2001. They cost Ottawa and Gatineau $32 million at the time. (Jim Young/Reuters)

Asked if she had a role in internal discussions about the games, she said her officials briefed the new PC government on the timeline of the bid, the costs and the potential spinoffs, including the impact on sport and cultural programs.

"It was a good opportunity to develop more of that capacity in the province," she said. But she added that the department's role was to advise the government and let elected officials make the decision.

Roy also told Liberal MLA Cathy Rogers that some of the funding that might have gone to the games could be shifted to other programs with that mandate.

"There are conversations about that right now," she said. "We're definitely having conversations about what we might do to support our sport and cultural industries in light of that decision."