Higgs thinks Francophonie Games are doomed as province, Ottawa reach impasse

The provincial government's deadline to find a solution to save the 2021 Francophone Games is less than a week away, but in the eyes of the New Brunswick premier the outcome is clear: the event will be cancelled.

Premier Blaine Higgs voiced his conclusion Thursday afternoon after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa isn't budging from its funding commitment. Higgs has repeatedly said Fredericton isn't spending another nickel to cover the inflated costs.

"Given what he said … given what I'm saying, it seems like the outcome is obvious," Higgs told reporters.

On Jan. 15, Deputy premier Robert Gauvin announced a deadline of Jan. 30 for the federal government and the province to "develop funding options" after weeks of uncertainty over who is going to cover the increased price tag for the Moncton-Dieppe Games.

The cost ballooned to $130 million last year from the $17-million figure used in the original 2016 bid. Gauvin said this month a revised estimate puts the potential cost at $80 million.

The Higgs government said it wouldn't be contributing more than its initial $10 million commitment, and the premier has called on the feds to cover the balance.

Ottawa remains unmoving

However, federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, say Ottawa has a "long-standing policy" to match provincial funding "dollar-for-dollar."

Obviously, the Francophonie Games are deeply important to me. Defence of official languages, minorities right across this country, is a huge priority of this government. - Justin Trudeau

​Trudeau reiterated that point Thursday when making a stop in Quispamsis, near Saint John.

"We are going to be there to match dollar for dollar the provincial investments, as we have for a broad range of sporting events across the country," Trudeau told reporters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood firm in his government's stance that it will match 'dollar for dollar' any provincial funding for the 2021 games. (Radio-Canada)

"Obviously, the Francophonie Games are deeply important to me. Defence of official languages, minorities right across this country is a huge priority of this government. So we're going to continue to be there to partner with the province."

The games, open to New Brunswickers and Canadians regardless of the language they speak, would see about 3,000 participants take part in sport and cultural events in Moncton and Dieppe.

The prime minister said New Brunswick needs to put forward a formal proposal to keep the games alive.

"I'm disappointed," Higgs said after learning about Trudeau's comments. "I feel that these [games] really need to be nationally supported.

"Certainly a province our size … the province can't afford do this on our own, or at a 50 per cent split."

Once Jan. 30 arrives, the province is expected to begin the process to cancel the games.

Higgs said if Trudeau's mind doesn't change, the games in New Brunswick are toast, and he isn't optimistic.

"No, I'm not actually. I don't think [the games] will move forward."

New Brunswick was selected in 2016 to host the ninth edition of the games, which would take place in Moncton and Dieppe. (CBC)

The province could be on the hook to cover some costs if the games are cancelled, and Higgs appeared fine with that outcome. He said he isn't sure the exact figure the government would have to pay, but "it doesn't compare to $10 million."

New Brunswick was selected in 2016 to host the ninth edition of the Francophonie Games, which take place under the auspices of La Francophonie, an international organization of 58 governments with connections to the French language.

New Brunswick, Quebec and Canada have "participating government" status within the organization.