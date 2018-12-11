Premier open to probe into $130M cost of Francophonie Games

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he's open to asking a legislative committee to investigate the growing cost of hosting the 2021 Francophonie Games.

Last week, Radio-Canada revealed the estimated cost to hold the international event in Dieppe and Moncton has surged to $130 million from $17 million.

David Coon and Kevin Arseneau of the Green Party both suggested in the legislature Tuesday that a committee investigate the growing cost.

"Understanding how we got here and why we got here is important, and if we can create a committee to look into that, I would certainly be in favour of that," Higgs said in response to Arseneau.

Tracey Suley, a spokesperson for the organizing committee, said in an email the group is "really looking forward to collaborating with our partners" to move the Games forward.

"Whatever approach that may be, we will work alongside them to deliver the best solution for our region and the games.

Higgs said he'd also be in favour of releasing the details of the original bid submission.

The organizing committee for the games has said the original bid used numbers included in a bid submission guide from the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie. It did not draft a complete business plan accounting for all costs until after the bid was won.

The games are expected to draw 4,000 athletes and artists to the Moncton area in 2021. (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)

That plan included added costs, such as $36 million for infrastructure in the two cities as well as $10 million for security.

The event is expected to draw more than 4,000 athletes and artists to the cities. The games are open to athletes from 58 member countries of La Francophonie, regardless of the language they speak.

Kris Austin, leader of the People's Alliance, reiterated his call for Higgs not to spend any more money on any games.

Higgs said the province will stick to its original commitment and won't go above $10 million.

"Anything that goes above and beyond that goes above that needs to be found somewhere else," he said.