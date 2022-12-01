Substitute teacher shortage may cancel classes in francophone south

Francophone south school district is dealing with a higher than usual absence rate and a shortage of substitute teachers and may have to cancel some classes, parents and guardians were advised on Thursday.

The district will only cancel classes as a "last resort," after it has exhausted all other means at its disposal, according to the notice.

But parents and guardians are urged to check their email twice every day — in the evening and early in the morning — in case their child's class is cancelled for the day.

In the event of a same-day class closure, they will receive an email from their child's school no later than 6:30 a.m., "when possible," according to the notice.

"We know that the last few years have been difficult and that the current situation can be stressful for some parents and students. We are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you," it said in French.

The notice does not say how many teachers or substitute teachers are absent or how many more are needed.

District officials did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

The notice comes as New Brunswick faces a triple threat of respiratory viruses that has doctors concerned.

Earlier this month, Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, said the large number of children falling ill to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and an early increase in the flu, combined with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic is "worrisome."

He said schools and workplaces would feel the impact through increased absences, and rising cases would put further strain on the health-care system. He urged people to help change the course of how the tridemic unfolds and get "back to basics," such as masking in indoor public places and staying home when sick.

All schools in the francophone south school district are dealing with a lack of substitute teachers because of the labour shortage, coupled with a higher than usual absenteeism rate for this time of year, according to the notice.

The district says it's taking steps to try to respond to the situation and minimize the impact on classrooms.

"That said, we may have to close some classes if all external and internal resources are used and no one is available to replace a teacher," the notice said.

Elementary level is priority

In order to maximize resources and minimize the impact on family routines, elementary-level classes will be given priority when assigning substitute teachers, the district said.

"Of course, we will try to prevent the closing of high school classes as much as possible."

If a child who usually receives specialized services cannot receive them because of the lack of substitutes, their parents will be contacted.

The district expects new substitute teachers will be available "very soon."

Its recruitment team is working "extremely hard" to expand its list of substitute teachers and to speed up the hiring process, it said.

To reduce the risk of spreading seasonal flu, colds, COVID-19 or any other virus, the district urges parents to keep their children home if they're not feeling well.