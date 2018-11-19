Bus driver shortage leads to significant delays for francophone students

Persistent school bus delays in francophone districts caused by a shortage of drivers have concerned parents fearing their children will lose valuable class time.

Francophone School District South told Radio-Canada that more than 100 school buses reported significant delays since the beginning of the school year.

The district said the delays are due to a shortage of drivers — five positions are currently vacant — and a shortage of alternate drivers. When a bus driver is sick or has to be absent, and there are no substitute drivers, another driver must make his usual commute and then make a second trip, which causes delays.

Alain Chartrand said his son's bus, which takes him to École L'Odyssée in Moncton, arrived 90 minutes late on several occasions at the beginning of November. To avoid losing class time, Chartrand dropped his son off at school every morning that week.

He said the bus has been late a few times in recent years, but this year is extraordinary.

"Every time the bus is late, I miss an hour of work to bring him there," he told Radio-Canada, speaking French.

Teachers and parents have expressed concern about the delays to the Association of Francophone Teachers of New Brunswick.

"Teachers tell us that often the kids arrive and it is the end of a course, the kids have missed the material and must re-adjust. And if it's late in the morning, often it's the same course that is missed," said association president Lucie Martin.

'It's a priority'

District Supt. Monique Boudreau said repeated delays can affect the education a student receives.

"These delays cause lack of time for learning and lack of time for students," Boudreau said. "That's why for us it's a priority."

To compensate for the lack of bus drivers in some areas, the district asked drivers to work in other cities.

"We even had to ask Moncton alternates to spend the week in Fredericton. They are sheltered and paid for so that they can do the locum," said Boudreau.

"The bus driver labour shortage has been going on for a few years, but on top of that we're growing at the district level and that's keeping the demand going up because we add roads."

Dieppe, Moncton most affected

Of the 102 reported significant delays, 45 per cent of them lasted between 30 and 60 minutes and 29 per cent were between 60 and 90 minutes. Twenty-one per cent of delays were less than 30 minutes, while five per cent were longer than 90 minutes.

More than half the delays occurred in Dieppe and Moncton, and there rest were sprinkled throughout the sprawling district that stretches from Shediac to Saint John to Miramichi.

And while southern New Brunswick has experienced the bulk of delays, the issue isn't unique to the district, according to Anne-Marie Haché, superintendent of Francophone School District North East.

Her district doesn't track the delays, but Haché said there have been many delays since September at several schools.

"It is everywhere in the province, there is a problem with the substitute staff that can be recruited," she said.

Francophone School District North West said there have been no delays as a result of a driver shortage, but the amount of alternates is thin across the district, especially in the Saint Quentin and Kedgwick areas.

New drivers in training

District officials say they will soon be looking at the performance and absenteeism of school transportation staff.

Five driver positions are currently vacant in the district. Two drivers are in training and should be ready to hit the road in the next few weeks and five new candidates will start training soon.

Several new bus drivers were also trained in Restigouche in October and will soon be ready to start work.

"This problem should be eliminated with the arrival of new alternates," Haché said.

— With files from Catharine Allard and Wildinette Paul