Memorial service, motorcycle rally to be held for RCMP officer killed 1 year ago
Const. Francis Deschênes was struck and killed by van while helping motorists in 2017
Two very different memorials are taking place Sunday in memory of RCMP Const. Francis Deschênes, who died almost a year ago in the line of duty.
Deschênes was killed after he was struck by a van while helping two motorists on the side of Highway 2 near Memramcook.
In Regina, members of Deschênes' family will attend a service where his name will be added to the RCMP Cenotaph, Honour Roll Book and Memorial Wall at the force's National Memorial Service.
On the same day, 3,000 kilometres away, motorcyclists will begin a memorial ride from Amherst, where Deschênes was stationed, to Memramcook, where he died.
The memorial ride will feature members of the Defenders Motorcycle Club, made up of military and first responders, of which Deschênes was a member.
Two of Deschênes' friends, Randy Thurber and Art Brown, are organizing the event.
'Still hard to talk about it'
Even though it's been almost a year, Thurber says it doesn't feel like that much time has passed.
"It just feels like yesterday when I was out for a walk actually and I came in and my wife told me," he said.
"It's still hard to talk about it sometimes."
Thurber said the ride will be 250 kilometres, to represent the 2,500-kilometre rides organized by members of the Iron Butt Association, an endurance motorcycle riding group that Deschenes belonged to.
"The ride that Frank was going to do was 2,500 (kilometres) and he never got the chance."
The money raised will go toward promoting Frankie's Law, or move-over legislation, that requires drivers to slow down and move into another lane when they encounter police, ambulance or other emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.
Thurber said Deschênes was a strong proponent of the law before he died in a collision which the law would have aimed to avoid.
He admits he wasn't always aware of the law, but was informed by Deschênes about it while passing an officer while on their motorcycles.
"He said, 'if I'm in a scuffle or have somebody stopped along the side of the road, I don't want to fall out in the middle of the road and have somebody run me over,'" Thurber said.
Still riding, says Thurber
He maintains Deschênes is still riding with his friends in spirit and an incident at Deschênes internment proves it for Thurber.
"At the gravesite, an eagle appeared out of nowhere and just circled and left when he was put in the ground."
"One of the things I'm having put on my motorcycle is an eagle to represent Frank."
The memorial ride will leave the Canadian Tire store in Amherst at 10:00 a.m. AT.
The memorial service in Regina will take place at 12:00 p.m. AT.