Memorial service, motorcycle rally to be held for RCMP officer killed 1 year ago

Two very different memorials are taking place Sunday in memory of RCMP Const. Francis Deschê​nes, who died almost a year ago in the line of duty.

Deschê​nes was killed after he was struck by a van while helping two motorists on the side of Highway 2 near Memramcook.

In Regina, members of Deschê​nes' family will attend a service where his name will be added to the RCMP Cenotaph, Honour Roll Book and Memorial Wall at the force's National Memorial Service.

On the same day, 3,000 kilometres away, motorcyclists will begin a memorial ride from Amherst, where Deschê​nes was stationed, to Memramcook, where he died.

The memorial ride will feature members of the Defenders Motorcycle Club, made up of military and first responders, of which Deschê​nes was a member.

Two of Deschê​nes' friends, Randy Thurber and Art Brown, are organizing the event.

'Still hard to talk about it'

St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Moncton was packed for Const. Deschê​nes funeral last year. (CBC)

Even though it's been almost a year, Thurber says it doesn't feel like that much time has passed.

"It just feels like yesterday when I was out for a walk actually and I came in and my wife told me," he said.

"It's still hard to talk about it sometimes."

Thurber said the ride will be 250 kilometres, to represent the 2,500-kilometre rides organized by members of the Iron Butt Association, an endurance motorcycle riding group that Deschenes belonged to.

"The ride that Frank was going to do was 2,500 (kilometres) and he never got the chance."

The money raised will go toward promoting Frankie's Law, or move-over legislation, that requires drivers to slow down and move into another lane when they encounter police, ambulance or other emergency vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

Thurber said Deschê​nes was a strong proponent of the law before he died in a collision which the law would have aimed to avoid.

He admits he wasn't always aware of the law, but was informed by Deschê​nes about it while passing an officer while on their motorcycles.

"He said, 'if I'm in a scuffle or have somebody stopped along the side of the road, I don't want to fall out in the middle of the road and have somebody run me over,'" Thurber said.

Still riding, says Thurber

Deschê​nes' name will be put on the RCMP Cenotaph in Regina, Sask. (The Canadian Press/Troy Fleece)

He maintains Deschê​nes is still riding with his friends in spirit and an incident at Deschê​nes internment proves it for Thurber.

"At the gravesite, an eagle appeared out of nowhere and just circled and left when he was put in the ground."

"One of the things I'm having put on my motorcycle is an eagle to represent Frank."

The memorial ride will leave the Canadian Tire store in Amherst at 10:00 a.m. AT.

The memorial service in Regina will take place at 12:00 p.m. AT.