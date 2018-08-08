4th dog dies after being in the water on Kennebecasis River

Another dog has died shortly after being near a body of water in southern New Brunswick, this time the Kennebecasis River.

The dog died 10 to 12 minutes after getting out of the water in Summerville on the Kingston Peninsula, said his owner, Ray Mitchell.

While a necropsy is being done, Mitchell is convinced his dog, Layla, died after coming in contact with blue-green algae.

Three dogs have died in recent weeks after consuming blue-green algae from plants around the St. John River.

From left to right, Sookie, Peekaboo and Nike all died suddenly only days apart after playing in the St. John River in the Fredericton area. (Photo: Submitted)

Two dogs ate some aquatic plants onshore at Carleton Park on Fredericton's north side. The third dog was swimming near Hartt Island RV Resort, 14 kilometres west on the St. John River.

Last week, provincial veterinarian Jim Goltz confirmed the cause of the deaths to be blue-green algae. The algae blooms occur in high temperatures and low water levels and can be harmful to dogs and humans.

Dog failed quickly

Mitchell and his family were trying to stay cool on the private beach near their home Sunday when he suggested his son take the dog for a swim.

"She's in the river almost every day in the summer," said Mitchell.

The dog swam around with his son for a few minutes before coming back to shore. Mitchell expected the 10-year-old active healthy dog to start retrieving sticks from the water.

"I threw one out but oddly she didn't go for it and she just hung by the shore."

Mitchell said the dog came and sat by his chair. After a few attempts to get her up, he noticed she had laboured breathing.

"I said 'Layla, get up' and she did [but] kind of sat right back down."

'She had passed'

Mitchell said he could see the dog was failing quickly so he told his wife to call the vet while he drove the 80 pound dog up a hill to their car.

"By the time the veterinarian​ called us back, she had passed," Mitchell said of the family pet. "This is devastating, horrible.

"It was so sudden, there was nothing you could absolutely do. It was so fast and it was a horrible thing to watch."

The family took the dog to the veterinarian who suggested they allow the provincial veterinarian to do a necropsy to determine what caused Layla's death.

Family raises concerns

A bloom of blue-green algae as shown by researchers near Edmonton. (University of Alberta)

The family agreed to allow it and now waits to hear if it was blue-green algae that caused the dog's death.

"We live in an area on the river ... it's tidal, it has a little bit of salt content in the water so it really is a different marine environment. We've had very little algea growth."

Mitchell said he's now concerned for other pet owners and for families with small children. He said he wants to know if more testing will be done on more waterways.

"I think a greater effort on their part is absolutely required," he said of the province. "It's a significant public health issue."

Mitchell said the high temperatures are driving people to beaches, rivers and lakes and he hopes no one else has to suffer like his family did.