RCMP investigating four-vehicle fire in Moncton as arson

Codiac RCMP were called to the scene of a four-vehicle fire at a Moncton business on Monday morning.

Insp. Benoit Jolette said police were called to Halifax Street, where Dynamic Towing is located, around 4:50 a.m.

Firefighters fought the blaze and paramedics were on standby.

Jolette was unable to say how long it took to extinguish the fire. No one was injured.

RCMP are investigating the fire as an arson.

Dynamic Towing operates a 24-hour towing service within the City of Moncton.

Anyone with information is asked to call Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.